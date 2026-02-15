Washington's Lesser-Known Island In The San Juans Is A Secluded Escape With Scenic Trails And A Historic Lighthouse

There's no electricity, no dock, no cell phone service, no drinking water, and no flush toilets. You won't even find a garbage can on Patos Island, let alone any tourist services. So what's the draw of this lesser-known destination in the San Juan archipelago? Unlike some islands off Washington's coast with fun, well-organized activities and stylish lodgings, Patos is rustic and off the beaten path. There's not much to do here beyond exploring its historic lighthouse and scenic trails — and its secluded character is key to its appeal.

Occupying just over 200 acres, Patos Island is a marine park managed by Washington State Parks. It's only accessible by boat, and there's no commercial ferry service: you can either arrive on your own watercraft or book a private charter with Outer Island Excursions. Or, if you're an especially strong kayaker who's comfortable navigating the tidal currents of the Salish Sea, paddle in from Orcas Island, about 5 miles away. For all other boats, the closest launches are between 11 and 24 miles away at Point Roberts Marina, Blaine Harbor, and Squallicum Harbor.

Once you arrive on the rocky shore of Patos Island, set out to explore its gorgeous natural landscapes on a 1.5-mile loop trail that leads through a native forest and up to the island's rocky cliffs overlooking Puget Sound. Continue towards the northwestern tip of the island, walking along a path lined with tall grasses, until you catch your first glimpse of the island's main attraction: a quaint working lighthouse that's listed on the National Register of Historic Places.