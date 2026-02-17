One Of America's Best-Kept Secrets Is A Train From Chicago To Spectacular National Parks

While you could technically organize a train trip to the best national parks in the American West, piecing together this incredible itinerary would be tedious. Travelers would need to purchase train tickets, rent a car, pay national park entrance fees, reserve each hotel room, and scroll through Yelp for restaurant options in every location, along with hours of other research.

Instead, you might want to consider booking an all-inclusive tour that incorporates both trains and five national parks. "America's Great National Parks" is a 13-day expedition, operated by the tour company Vacations by Rail, which has been arranging train-based experiences for more than 20 years. For a single price, you get to sample some of the most spectacular landscapes in America, all without lifting a finger.

This itinerary combines train travel with motor coach service, including travel days as well as flexible time spent in each location. The rail travel portion of the trip takes place early on and might seem like it's over quickly, If you'd prefer more locomotives and fewer highways, it's possible to visit 5 of America's breathtaking national parks by train.