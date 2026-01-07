The 5 Best Train Rides In North America For Unparalleled Lake Views, According To Train Enthusiasts

It all comes in a flash. One minute, your train window is framed by trees and cityscapes; the next, those landmarks give way to open water. Passengers may even let out a little gasp as the world outside turns mirror-smooth and slate-blue, hemmed in by wooded shores. Train travel is the best way to sit back and admire scenery, and large bodies of water hold a special place in our collective imagination. Like mountains and canyons, lakes are natural wonders that remind us how big and beautiful the world can feel.

For North Americans, lakeside train travel is a rare luxury. Most passenger lines cut across landlocked states or follow the edges of rivers; many routes travel to or near lakes, but few trains chug alongside them. This can be a good thing, as most North American lakes are free of tracks and railroad noise, which can have a negative effect on the surrounding environment. The routes that do offer lake views — even brief ones — are special indeed. If these are the sights you're looking for in a train journey, you've already narrowed your search considerably.

Here are the five best train rides in North America for lake views, according to a variety of train enthusiasts. If you want the most bang for your buck, these are the routes that will reward you the most. All aboard!