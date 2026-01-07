The 5 Best Train Rides In North America For Unparalleled Lake Views, According To Train Enthusiasts
It all comes in a flash. One minute, your train window is framed by trees and cityscapes; the next, those landmarks give way to open water. Passengers may even let out a little gasp as the world outside turns mirror-smooth and slate-blue, hemmed in by wooded shores. Train travel is the best way to sit back and admire scenery, and large bodies of water hold a special place in our collective imagination. Like mountains and canyons, lakes are natural wonders that remind us how big and beautiful the world can feel.
For North Americans, lakeside train travel is a rare luxury. Most passenger lines cut across landlocked states or follow the edges of rivers; many routes travel to or near lakes, but few trains chug alongside them. This can be a good thing, as most North American lakes are free of tracks and railroad noise, which can have a negative effect on the surrounding environment. The routes that do offer lake views — even brief ones — are special indeed. If these are the sights you're looking for in a train journey, you've already narrowed your search considerably.
Here are the five best train rides in North America for lake views, according to a variety of train enthusiasts. If you want the most bang for your buck, these are the routes that will reward you the most. All aboard!
Lake Shore Limited
The name says it all. Lake Shore Limited is an Amtrak route that skirts the Great Lakes in the U.S., with a particular focus on Lake Erie. The line splits off in two directions, with Chicago at one end and either Boston, Massachusetts or New York City at the other. Whichever train you take, the total distance is around 1,000 miles and connects the most prominent Northeastern cities to the most prominent Midwestern city. There's a lot to see between these endpoints, including sections of the Appalachian Highlands and vast stretches of tilled soil. Yet, the star of the show is the sprawling lakefront between Buffalo, New York and Toledo, Ohio.
As far as train routes go, this is by far the longest and most consistent view of any true lake in North America. Not only do you get to watch this shipping corridor scroll by, with many historic industrial cities in between, but you can also spot fabled locks along the Erie Canal along with other waterways. Lakeside stops include Erie, a lakefront Pennsylvania city with walkable trails and quirky art and Sandusky, one of America's best coastal towns. The longer route from Boston to Chicago takes at least 22 hours. Fares vary considerably by season, and delays are more common on long-distance trips.
Empire Builder
The name "Empire Builder" doesn't exactly conjure up images of beautiful scenery, but this epic Amtrak route does recall the heyday of Manifest Destiny, when train travel radically accelerated the pace of westward expansion in the United States. This is by far the longest route on this list, stretching from Chicago to the Pacific Coast, a distance of over 2,200 miles. Like the Lake Shore Limited route, Empire Builder splits off near its western end, so you can start or end in your journey in Portland, Oregon or Seattle, Washington. This is one of the most spectacular ways to explore the western U.S., a celebratory mix of vast prairies and sky-scraping mountains.
Unlike Lake Shore Limited, most of the lake views along this route feel incidental; the train was designed to go around them, just because they happened to be there. You'll see plenty, though, and many of the stops along the way are built near or along lakes — the town of Deer Lake in Minnesota, for example, or Devils Lake, North Dakota and Sandpoint, Idaho. Each of these locations offers beautiful vistas of calm waters, and they can all serve as a stop or final destination. Sandpoint, in particular, is an Idaho city situated between sparkling lakes and majestic mountains. If you're planning to make the full journey from Chicago to Seattle or Portland, budget a full two days. You may find tickets in the $100 to $200 range, but prices vary by distance and seat type.
The Adirondack
Amtrak's Adirondack route starts in New York City and shoots straight north to Montreal, making it the only line on this list that crosses an international border. About half of its 380 miles run along the Hudson Valley, with views of the river and adjacent small towns. Once you reach Ticonderoga, New York, the Adirondack rides along the banks of Lake Champlain, a waterway so big and beautiful that it was briefly designated the sixth Great Lake in 1998. This route runs through some of the most dynamic landscapes in the Northeast and takes its name from the formidable Adirondack Mountains in Upstate New York, which also dominate the horizon for long stretches.
Lakefront stops include Port Henry, Port Kent, Plattsburgh, and Rouses Point, right on the Canadian border. Beyond that, it's a straight shot to Montreal. The journey will take around 13 hours, including a stop at immigration. At the time of this writing, you can score a one-way ticket for well under $100. Naturally, you can also opt for a round-trip journey from Montreal back to the Big Apple. A similar Amtrak line is the Ethan Allen Express, which covers similar ground before veering east at Albany into Vermont. This route also parallels Lake Champlain, though the views are briefer and the journey terminates in Burlington, far short of Quebec's frontier.
Montreal to Halifax
Taking a VIA Rail train along the St. Lawrence River is a blissful way to explore Eastern Canada, and a stop in Quebec City alone is worth the trip. VIA Rail is Canada's equivalent to Amtrak, a nationwide passenger service that connects the Pacific and Atlantic Coasts, along with all of Canada's biggest cities. Some may argue that it isn't a true lakeside route, since it follows the St. Lawrence River and ultimately ends in the ocean port of Halifax. While the St. Lawrence is technically a river, it flows out of northeastern Lake Ontario. The river is also connected to two lakes — Lake Saint-Pierre and Lake Saint-Louis. Purists will reject this route, but if you're standing on the shores of Verdun Beach in Montreal or Île d'Orléans near Quebec City, believe us, it feels like a lake.
The full route takes you across eastern Quebec, the northern coast of New Brunswick, and the middle of Nova Scotia. The last stop is Halifax, the capital of Nova Scotia, and a bastion of Maritime culture. This is the heartland of French Canada, and train travelers are treated to splendid views of the St. Lawrence as it flows slowly toward the sea. You're also welcome to stop in Moncton, the largest city in New Brunswick, or the historic gem of Quebec City, where you'll find all kinds of things to do.
Rocky Mountaineer
The Rocky Mountaineer is unique in many ways: It runs through the Canadian Rockies, and it's the only line on this list owned and operated by a private company, Armstrong Collective. This train is designed for tourists, connecting Vancouver, British Columbia to Jasper National Park, Alberta. Many private trains operate in North America, though most are relatively short and many use historic engines and cars; this train trip spans two days and hundreds of miles of alpine terrain. The train feels modern and immaculate, like a hotel on rails. Bodies of fresh water settle in the valleys, including rivers, waterfalls, and yes, lakes.
The most impressive is Kamloops Lake, a beloved getaway that blends rolling peaks with mirror-like waters. Observing this lake through the massive panoramic windows of the observation car should satisfy most limnophiles, but you can actually continue the journey past Jasper — in the Rocky Mountaineer's coach bus — to Lake Louise, one of the most awe-inspiring sights in Canada. A bus isn't quite the same as a train, so you may choose to skip this second leg. But, the tour is a great way to visit the mountain-crowned waters of Lake Louise, then continue to the outdoor adventure capital of Banff National Park. Such comfort does come at a price, though — one-way tickets start at around $1,700 USD, and fares for package tours can get very steep.
Methodology
Few passenger train routes in North America gravitate toward lakes, which means a quick process of elimination when creating this list of the best lakeside train journeys across the continent. Still, it begged the question: what is a lake, and what qualifies as a "view"? Lakes are generally defined as large bodies of still freshwater, but they vary widely in form — some are man-made basins, while others are small enough to be more accurately described as a pond. Working with a broader definition, we were able to include bodies of water with more complexities, such as the St. Lawrence River. Above all, we made certain that each of these trains provide unmatched views of the water and rank the highest online among passengers and train enthusiasts.
We consulted a wide variety of expert resources, including a list published by Amtrak of all the lakes you can visit by rail. Other reputable outlets we took inspiration from include Travel + Leisure and Business Insider. To get firsthand insights from passengers, we reviewed many YouTube vlogs, discussion forums, and reviews on platforms like Tripadvisor.