The Low-Tech Camping Trick To Make A DIY Air Conditioner

To create a DIY camping air conditioner (which you may have heard called a "swamp cooler"), grab a small, battery-operated fan. Place it on the lid of your cooler or bucket, facing down to blow into the container. Trace a circle around it, and use either a drill or a knife to cut out a hole that is slightly smaller than the circle, so the fan doesn't fall in. Next, use duct tape around the edge of the hole and the fan to keep air from escaping. On the side of the cooler or bucket, drill or cut a hole the same size as either PVC pipe or a dryer vent hose, and place that in, duct-taping around the edges. Keep the pipe or hose hole high enough that melt water doesn't drain out easily.

Next, fill the bottom of the cooler or bucket with ice packs, frozen water bottles, or a block of ice, leaving enough space so the air from the fan blows over the ice. Aim the pipe or hose into your tent or directly at you if the whole thing is inside. Voila! You have cool air in your tent. YouTuber @desertsun02, who uses a 5-gallon bucket (with a styrofoam liner) for his version, says he gets around five hours of cool air with it. Replace the ice as needed.

Finally, this is a fairly inexpensive way to create a cool camping environment, and certainly less expensive than getting a cordless air conditioner or giving up and driving the family to a hotel for the night. If you're looking for more inexpensive ways to enjoy a summer vacation under the stars, here are some great camping supplies you can find at Dollar Tree for under $5.