5 Remote Towns In America Worth Visiting That Are Only Accessible By Plane Or Boat

There's nothing quite like escaping on a beach holiday to a tropical island. The Caribbean archipelago has some of the world's top beach destinations for 2026, while Hawaii is always a favorite. Sun-seekers can sink into the sugary sand at Manini'owali Beach, boasting the clearest water in America, where fish dart between the coral and rocky shoals that frame the sunset. There are even islands to be found across the mainland United States, though they might not be tropical havens. Travelers on the East Coast can explore the barrier islands along the Outer Banks in North Carolina, while Midwestern river charm can be found on the shores of Sabula, Iowa's only island city.

While they might indeed be islands, seemingly remote destinations like the Outer Banks, Sabula, and even the Florida Keys can easily be reached by driving over scenic causeways stretched across the water. However, travelers craving a more unique experience might not realize that there are a few island towns in America that can only be accessed by either boat or plane.

From the winding streets of Mackinac Island in Michigan, where the clip-clop of horse-drawn carriages replaces the usual rumble of cars, to the far-flung woodlands and windswept beach dunes of Washington Island in Wisconsin, these lonely outcrops offer a refreshing escape away from the bustle of everyday life. Visitors can fly into the lonely Alaskan capital of Juneau to kayak around icebergs, or sail to Catalina Island to soak up the Mediterranean atmosphere on the sun-drenched beaches, while the cliffs along Block Island in Rhode Island offer a quiet New England getaway. Chosen based on the lack of direct roadway access from the mainland, the following five American towns are only accessible by boat or plane, but are absolutely worth a visit.