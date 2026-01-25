The Beach With The Clearest Water In America Is A Perfectly Sun-Soaked Island Destination

From the East Coast to the West Coast, America is sprinkled with countless clear-water beach destinations that captivate travelers worldwide. But off the continent, in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, is where you'll find turquoise waters so clear that you can see reef fish where the sand meets the sea: Manini'owali Beach in Hawaii. Commonly known as Kua Bay, this beautiful beach is only a 10-minute drive north of Kona International Airport and equally close to the luxurious and secluded oceanfront Four Seasons Resort Hualalai.

While the Big Island is known for friendly beachside cities with outdoor adventures, Manini'owali Beach stands out for its exceptionally clear water. In fact, lifestyle publication Scary Mommy analyzed Tripadvisor reviews nationwide and Kua Bay was the water clarity winner. The site researched 250,000 reviews across 158 beaches in the U.S., examining how often reviewers noted "clear" in their description of water. Manini'owali Beach took the top spot with one in five including "clear" when raving about the ocean. The surf along the northwest coast has also earned a Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award in 2019 and 2025, and it was included on Tripadvisor's list for America's Best Beaches in 2019. With close to a five-star rating and more than 1,400 reviews, visitors frequently highlight the calm swimming conditions, lifeguard presence, and convenient amenities, such as free parking and restrooms. One reviewer even notes that words don't do it justice.

Thanks to Kona's near year-round sunshine, there's rarely a bad time to visit. March sees the most rainfall, yet still averages fewer than 10 rainy days. During summer, the best time to visit are early mornings and late afternoons, offering comfortable temperatures and vibrant sunsets. It's the kind of beach that invites you to switch your phone to "Do Not Disturb," soak in some sun, and grab your snorkel gear.