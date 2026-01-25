The Beach With The Clearest Water In America Is A Perfectly Sun-Soaked Island Destination
From the East Coast to the West Coast, America is sprinkled with countless clear-water beach destinations that captivate travelers worldwide. But off the continent, in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, is where you'll find turquoise waters so clear that you can see reef fish where the sand meets the sea: Manini'owali Beach in Hawaii. Commonly known as Kua Bay, this beautiful beach is only a 10-minute drive north of Kona International Airport and equally close to the luxurious and secluded oceanfront Four Seasons Resort Hualalai.
While the Big Island is known for friendly beachside cities with outdoor adventures, Manini'owali Beach stands out for its exceptionally clear water. In fact, lifestyle publication Scary Mommy analyzed Tripadvisor reviews nationwide and Kua Bay was the water clarity winner. The site researched 250,000 reviews across 158 beaches in the U.S., examining how often reviewers noted "clear" in their description of water. Manini'owali Beach took the top spot with one in five including "clear" when raving about the ocean. The surf along the northwest coast has also earned a Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award in 2019 and 2025, and it was included on Tripadvisor's list for America's Best Beaches in 2019. With close to a five-star rating and more than 1,400 reviews, visitors frequently highlight the calm swimming conditions, lifeguard presence, and convenient amenities, such as free parking and restrooms. One reviewer even notes that words don't do it justice.
Thanks to Kona's near year-round sunshine, there's rarely a bad time to visit. March sees the most rainfall, yet still averages fewer than 10 rainy days. During summer, the best time to visit are early mornings and late afternoons, offering comfortable temperatures and vibrant sunsets. It's the kind of beach that invites you to switch your phone to "Do Not Disturb," soak in some sun, and grab your snorkel gear.
How to spend your time at Manini'owali Beach
Manini'owali Beach is a paradisiacal escape. As sunlight glitters on the water, snorkelers are drawn to what swims beneath the surface. Close to shore, brightly colored yellow tang, moorish idols, and Picasso triggerfish glide around black volcanic rock shaped by the island's dramatic geological history — the beach is roughly a two-hour drive from Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, home to the active Kīlauea volcano. Since lava rock and coral can be sharp, protective water shoes and gloves are strongly recommended. Above water, careful climbers can balance atop the dark volcanic rock and spot fish from above, the water is that clear.
Farther from shore, snorkelers might be lucky enough to swim with dolphins; however, ocean conditions can change quickly, so check the surf and wind reports before venturing farther out. Early mornings typically offer the calmest seas and clearest visibility, while afternoons bring stronger winds. Summer's more intense waves attract surfers, while the winter generally brings gentler waters. Year-round, snorkelers should be vigilant and stick to calmer sections of the bay for their own safety.
Amenities include restroom access, free parking, and lifeguard services, while snorkel gear can be rented 20 minutes down the road at Kona Boys Beach Shack. With limited shade and temperatures averaging in the 80's, beachgoers can rent an umbrella, and purchase reef-safe sunscreen. Hawaii law prohibits the sale and use of sunscreen containing oxybenzone or octinoxate, reinforcing the island state's commitment to protecting its reefs. From water sports to awe-inspiring scenery, Manini'owali Beach promises an exciting day, but it's crystal-clear waters and sunny skies make it unforgettable.
Planning your winter escape to Hawaii? Check out our feature on the Big Island's most famous black sand beach, a sanctuary for endangered sea turtles.