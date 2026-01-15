Nestled Between Cedar Rapids And Rockford Is Iowa's Only Island City With Camping And River Charm
As summer beckons with balmy weather and blue skies, many travelers long for an island getaway. Hawaii comes to mind, enticing sun-seekers to jet off to Oahu for dolphin-watching and snorkeling tours amid pristine ocean views. For those who prefer to stay closer to home but are eager for waterfront excitement, you can find an underrated island getaway without even leaving the mainland. Look to the rippling flow of the Mississippi River, and a minuscule outcrop emerges from between the sandbars and overgrown marshes. This is Sabula, which falls along the Iowa border with Illinois and is the state's only island city. While there might not be swaying palm trees on these shores, Sabula embraces a rural, riverfront charm that will make you feel like slowing down and staying awhile.
Settled in the 1830s, what was then called Carrollport flourished thanks to a clothing accessories factory and sawmill. Travelers could pay a visit when the railroad arrived in Sabula in the 1870s, but these days, lengthy freeways on either side of the island allow visitors to drive right over, passing scenic river views along the way. A neat grid of streets shaded by trees reveals rustic cabins and old stone lodges, some built by Sabula's original inhabitants, where you'll find quaint local eateries to grab a bite and cozy accommodations for an overnight stay.
Surrounded on one side by the Mississippi River and Sabula Lakes on the other, this petite Iowan island is a hidden gem for boating and fishing. After a day basking in waterfront views, outdoorsy explorers can retreat to the island's campgrounds to spend a tranquil night beneath the stars. Travelers can fly to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and drive to Sabula in just under 2 hours, while locals in Rockford, Illinois, can reach the island city in a similar time.
Outdoor adventures around Sabula, Iowa
To jump right into the water, head to the Island City Harbor at the southern tip of town. Dozens of boats are moored at the slips, and travelers with their own vessel can pull right up. Pontoon rentals are available, with ample space for everyone to spread out and relax under the canopy while cruising around the Mississippi River. More hands-on explorers can rent kayaks and paddle boards to carve their way around Sabula's perimeter, while pedal boats are also available for a fun romp across the water. Anglers should pack their rods to fish right from the marina. Don't miss a visit to the Island City Harbor Gift Shop, a quaint boutique fully stocked with unique Sabula souvenirs and river-themed keepsakes.
Just a short way from the harbor, you'll find relaxation at South Sabula Lake Park, which overlooks the Mississippi River scenery fringed by grassy marshlands and shady trees. Find a quiet spot to lounge and enjoy the breeze, or cool off with a swim in the river. Travelers with their own boat can also use the launch here to explore the tranquil corners of South Sabula Lake, sheltered from the flow of the Mississippi River by clusters of barrier islands.
Next, head to Driscoll's Island, a small headland jutting off the causeway connecting Sabula to the Iowan mainland. Dotted across the grassy lawn are picnic tables shaded by trees, offering sweeping views across the water. Fishers can also cast a line into the depths here. For more exploration in the wilderness, just a 12-minute drive north of Sabula is Mississippi Palisades State Park in Illinois, which offers extensive scenic trails and rock climbing. Hikers will find excellent overlooks of the Mississippi River here.
Camping and culinary spots in Sabula
When on a rural island getaway, camping is part of the experience. Tent-sleepers and road-trippers will find all the necessary amenities at the campground in South Sabula Lake Park. Each site comes with its own picnic table, along with electricity and water hook-ups. Grill up a delicious dinner on the fire pits while children enjoy the playground. Soak up the sunset views, and wake up to the morning sunrise glowing across the serene river.
Travelers who would rather snuggle into a bed at night should book a night at The Sabula Castle Bed & Breakfast. Tucked within a brick mansion overlooking the river towards the Illinois side, guests will find comfortable lodgings, a friendly host, and a farm-fresh breakfast waiting in the morning. "A great place for a weekend get-a-way", one satisfied patron wrote on Google Reviews. Facing the other side of the street is the Iowa Stone House, a vacation rental listed on the National Register of Historic Places. A fireplace, wood paneling, and rustic furnishings make this feel like a home away from home.
When you start feeling hungry, head to the Island City Cafe at the north end of Sabula. From skillets of hash browns and bacon to pancakes, chicken strips, and shrimp baskets, all your appetites will be satisfied. And once you're done with your stay in Sabula, make your way east across the Mississippi River to spend time in Savanna, Illinois, one of the best small towns in the country for adventure.