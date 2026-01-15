Nestled Between Cedar Rapids And Rockford Is Iowa's Only Island City With Camping And River Charm

As summer beckons with balmy weather and blue skies, many travelers long for an island getaway. Hawaii comes to mind, enticing sun-seekers to jet off to Oahu for dolphin-watching and snorkeling tours amid pristine ocean views. For those who prefer to stay closer to home but are eager for waterfront excitement, you can find an underrated island getaway without even leaving the mainland. Look to the rippling flow of the Mississippi River, and a minuscule outcrop emerges from between the sandbars and overgrown marshes. This is Sabula, which falls along the Iowa border with Illinois and is the state's only island city. While there might not be swaying palm trees on these shores, Sabula embraces a rural, riverfront charm that will make you feel like slowing down and staying awhile.

Settled in the 1830s, what was then called Carrollport flourished thanks to a clothing accessories factory and sawmill. Travelers could pay a visit when the railroad arrived in Sabula in the 1870s, but these days, lengthy freeways on either side of the island allow visitors to drive right over, passing scenic river views along the way. A neat grid of streets shaded by trees reveals rustic cabins and old stone lodges, some built by Sabula's original inhabitants, where you'll find quaint local eateries to grab a bite and cozy accommodations for an overnight stay.

Surrounded on one side by the Mississippi River and Sabula Lakes on the other, this petite Iowan island is a hidden gem for boating and fishing. After a day basking in waterfront views, outdoorsy explorers can retreat to the island's campgrounds to spend a tranquil night beneath the stars. Travelers can fly to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and drive to Sabula in just under 2 hours, while locals in Rockford, Illinois, can reach the island city in a similar time.