5 Code Phrases You Never Want To Hear On A Cruise Ship

Cruising the high seas is a dream for many travelers. You can visit several ports in one trip without ever having to unpack. There are pools, dinners, activities of all sorts, and often amenities like spas and gyms right on the ship. Everything is provided, and you don't have a care in the world.

Still, emergencies do occur at sea. According to Cruise Hive, cruise ships often carry around 3,000 passengers, with crews of roughly 800 to 1,200, though some mega cruise ships can exceed 5,000 guests. With that many people aboard, medical emergencies, security incidents, fires, severe weather, and even deaths are possible. In a confined environment, mass panic can quickly escalate, so ships rely on codes to communicate discreetly and prevent unnecessary alarm. If you're on a cruise, you may hear the code "Bravo" for a fire, "Charlie" for a security threat, "Oscar" for someone overboard, "Echo" for a possible collision, or "Alpha" for a medical emergency.

Codes can vary by cruise line and are not standardized across the industry. In the United States, the United States Coast Guard regulates safety drills and emergency procedures, but it does not mandate specific onboard code words. Even so, some commonly used phrases can give you an idea of what's going on while you drift across the ocean.