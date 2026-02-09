The Unexpected Meaning Behind If Staff Says 'Charlie Charlie Charlie' On A Cruise

If you find yourself cruising and overhear the staff chanting a single word in triplicate, it's safe to assume something's up. That's because, unbeknownst to the average cruise ship passenger, staff are trained to communicate with one another in a host of secret codes. To passengers, these codes might sound like meaningless banter. However, they're a significant communication tool that the captain and crew use to veil some pretty awful things that happen on cruise ships without inciting panic among passengers.

Take the unexpected meaning of "Charlie, Charlie, Charlie," for example. On Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines, a "Code Charlie" can mean there's an on-board security issue, while other ships may use it during a severe weather situation. "Whether it's an approaching storm or a potential risk nearby, it signals increased vigilance and may lead to precautionary measures to ensure the safety of everyone onboard," Cody Candee, CEO of the luggage storage company Bounce.com, shared in an interview with The Independent. "If you hear this code, you must remain calm and await instructions."

Understandably, it can be perplexing to hear this code, as one user on Reddit shared after hearing a "Code Charlie" on a Royal Caribbean Voyager of the Seas cruise. "Charlie Charlie Charlie on Voyager today," the user posted in the r/royalcaribbean subreddit. In a thread asking, "Anyone know what's going on?" the Reddit poster shared that the "Code Charlie" was accompanied by an alarm, while the crew donned yellow vests and lined up all along the ship. Fortunately, it turned out to be a drill, and not an example of what actually happens when a crime is committed on a cruise ship. Nonetheless, the post paints a picture of what to expect when "Charlie, Charlie, Charlie" is broadcast across the PA.