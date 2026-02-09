The Unexpected Meaning Behind If Staff Says 'Charlie Charlie Charlie' On A Cruise
If you find yourself cruising and overhear the staff chanting a single word in triplicate, it's safe to assume something's up. That's because, unbeknownst to the average cruise ship passenger, staff are trained to communicate with one another in a host of secret codes. To passengers, these codes might sound like meaningless banter. However, they're a significant communication tool that the captain and crew use to veil some pretty awful things that happen on cruise ships without inciting panic among passengers.
Take the unexpected meaning of "Charlie, Charlie, Charlie," for example. On Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines, a "Code Charlie" can mean there's an on-board security issue, while other ships may use it during a severe weather situation. "Whether it's an approaching storm or a potential risk nearby, it signals increased vigilance and may lead to precautionary measures to ensure the safety of everyone onboard," Cody Candee, CEO of the luggage storage company Bounce.com, shared in an interview with The Independent. "If you hear this code, you must remain calm and await instructions."
Understandably, it can be perplexing to hear this code, as one user on Reddit shared after hearing a "Code Charlie" on a Royal Caribbean Voyager of the Seas cruise. "Charlie Charlie Charlie on Voyager today," the user posted in the r/royalcaribbean subreddit. In a thread asking, "Anyone know what's going on?" the Reddit poster shared that the "Code Charlie" was accompanied by an alarm, while the crew donned yellow vests and lined up all along the ship. Fortunately, it turned out to be a drill, and not an example of what actually happens when a crime is committed on a cruise ship. Nonetheless, the post paints a picture of what to expect when "Charlie, Charlie, Charlie" is broadcast across the PA.
Decoding cruise ship emergency codes
The codes you hear on cruise ships – as well as on airplanes and in hotels – are intended to alert staff to dangerous situations and medical emergencies. The intense emergency training cruise ship staffs receive, and the uniformity of their cruise line's secret codes, ensures that everyone's reaction is aligned during emergencies. Not all cruise lines use the same code words, but if you cruise often enough, you'll certainly recognize many are shared.
While a "Code Charlie" can mean anything from a hurricane is on the horizon to pirates are about to board the cruise ship, some codes are more direct. On Royal Caribbean and Celebrity, "Oscar, Oscar, Oscar" means someone has gone overboard, The Independent reported. Other cruise lines might signal this as "Mr. Mob," which is an acronym for "man overboard." According to Cody Candee, "When this happens, the ship will typically stop and launch a coordinated search-and-rescue operation." Stay on guard if you hear this code, and immediately notify staff if you see anyone in the water.
One of the most important codes is "Code Alpha," shorthand for when immediate medical attention is needed, says Reader's Digest. A pair of codes that will have you on edge are "Code Bravo," which indicates there's a fire onboard, and "Code Zulu," which signals there's a fight on the ship. You don't ever want to hear "Echo, echo, echo," a dire warning that the ship is adrift, a collision is imminent, or the vessel is suffering from engine failure. On some cruise lines, "Code Delta" conveys a biohazard issue, while on others it refers to hull damage. If, while on your cruise, you hear the staff saying the brand name of the hand sanitizer "Purell," it means there's vomit or some other unsavory mess to clean up.