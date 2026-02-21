One Of The Best Urban Biking Trails In America Is An Albuquerque Gem Full Of Public Art And Wildlife

Albuquerque is beloved for its sunny skies, stretches of high-desert lands, and abounding mountains. The New Mexico city is well known for hosting the world's largest hot air balloon fiesta each year, too. The home of "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" also stands out for being a popular cycling destination, boasting hundreds of miles of bikeways. The top-rated Paseo del Bosque Trail is definitely one of the best ones to tackle, having landed on Travel + Leisure's list of the best bike paths the country has to offer back in 2023.

The paved pathway runs along the Rio Grande, snaking its way through the lush cottonwood bosque, the Spanish word for "forest" or "woods," that traces the river's edge. The trail covers about 16 miles, spanning from Alameda Boulevard down to Rio Bravo Boulevard. "The trail is flat and easy, with long stretches that let you really settle into the scenery — Rio Grande on one side, trees and little side ponds on the other," one Yelp review reads. You'll also likely see a slew of wildlife along the way, not to mention some pretty cool art installations.

Keep in mind that the Paseo del Bosque Trail is multi-use. As the City of Albuquerque notes online, you may come across "walkers, runners, people with wheelchairs, in-line skaters, equestrians, [and] families with strollers" while biking along the path, so be sure to share the way. If you want to park and ride, there are more than a handful of parking lots along the trail. You can find a complete list of these access points, as well as a detailed trail map, on the city's website.