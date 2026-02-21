One Of The Best Urban Biking Trails In America Is An Albuquerque Gem Full Of Public Art And Wildlife
Albuquerque is beloved for its sunny skies, stretches of high-desert lands, and abounding mountains. The New Mexico city is well known for hosting the world's largest hot air balloon fiesta each year, too. The home of "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" also stands out for being a popular cycling destination, boasting hundreds of miles of bikeways. The top-rated Paseo del Bosque Trail is definitely one of the best ones to tackle, having landed on Travel + Leisure's list of the best bike paths the country has to offer back in 2023.
The paved pathway runs along the Rio Grande, snaking its way through the lush cottonwood bosque, the Spanish word for "forest" or "woods," that traces the river's edge. The trail covers about 16 miles, spanning from Alameda Boulevard down to Rio Bravo Boulevard. "The trail is flat and easy, with long stretches that let you really settle into the scenery — Rio Grande on one side, trees and little side ponds on the other," one Yelp review reads. You'll also likely see a slew of wildlife along the way, not to mention some pretty cool art installations.
Keep in mind that the Paseo del Bosque Trail is multi-use. As the City of Albuquerque notes online, you may come across "walkers, runners, people with wheelchairs, in-line skaters, equestrians, [and] families with strollers" while biking along the path, so be sure to share the way. If you want to park and ride, there are more than a handful of parking lots along the trail. You can find a complete list of these access points, as well as a detailed trail map, on the city's website.
Wood sculptures and other forest delights
Albuquerque's Paseo del Bosque Trail is lined with so much beautiful vegetation and scenery that you may need to slow down to take it all in. There is a lot of art that you can see while checking out Albuquerque's nightlife and walkable downtown, but make sure to take time to admire the public artworks on the trail, too. You can find a little sculpture garden at the Pueblo Montaño Picnic Area and Trailhead, which serves as the third access point to the trail.
A local retired fireman named Joseph Mark Chavez created the intricate carvings from scorched cottonwood stumps that survived a wildfire that burned through the bosque in the early 2000s. "One of the sculptures depicts an eagle rising like a phoenix from the flames," local author Jennifer Bohnhoff wrote on her personal blog. "There are also sculptures of coyotes, beavers, fish, turtles, roadrunners and cranes, all animals who live in the area."
Another tree installation called the Laberinto del Bosque lies just a few miles down the path. The woodsy labyrinth is made from pieces of trees and other forest debris, such as twigs and leaves. "This is a lovely place to slow down and appreciate the quiet solitude of the outdoors," a Google review reads. "You can follow the path to the center, contemplate, and retrace your steps out." Continue on to Tingley Beach for more artsy creations, including a globe made of steel fish and other lifelike sculptures.
Roam the wilds of the Paseo del Bosque Trail
Be sure to keep your eyes peeled for native wildlife as you traipse or cycle along the Paseo del Bosque Trail. The river-fed cottonwood forest is home to a plethora of creatures, from turtles and slithering snakes to coyotes and agile porcupines. Visit the manufactured wetland at the Alameda & Rio Grande Open Space (near the trail's first access point by the Alameda Boulevard bridge), where geese, ducks, and other waterfowl like to make a splash.
Featuring scenic ponds, gardens, and various wildlife-viewing spots, the Rio Grande Nature Center State Park makes for another great pitstop if you want to see local critters. More than 300 species of birds have been spotted in the 270-acre sanctuary, per eBird, so it's a prime spot for birders. The nature center is free to enter for pedestrians and bicyclists, at the time of writing, but it does charge $5 if you're parking a vehicle.
See bugs, butterflies, and more birds at the ABQ BioPark's Botanic Garden. The recreation area flanks Paseo del Bosque near Central Avenue, the fifth access point on the trail. The garden space, which is minutes away from Tingley Beach, is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day and costs $10 for New Mexico residents and $19.50 for non-residents, with discounts available for children and seniors, at the time of writing.