Florida's 5 Coolest Boutiques For Trendy Shopping In Orlando, According To Locals

Theme parks, sports, and shopping malls are three ingredients most people think to include when planning an Orlando vacation. It's true, you could easily visit the city and spend your time waiting in line for Stardust Racers Epic Universe or The Incredible Hulk Coaster, two of the 10 rides in Orlando actually worth waiting for. Or you could devote this time to shopping in one of the world's most underrated retail destinations.

That doesn't mean following the tourist crowds to The Mall at Millenia, Old Town Entertainment District, or one of the city's congested outlet malls. While these places provide all the usual designer brands and run-of-the-mill retailers, you'll rarely find any unique items or cool boutiques. Shopping locally in Orlando often means looking beyond the giant malls and focusing your attention on the city's various neighborhoods where small, independent stores wait for intrepid shoppers. Areas like the Milk District, for instance, offer a kaleidoscope of subcultures with great food and shopping. But it's certainly not the only one. Trendy boutiques can be found scattered all around the city. You just need to know where to look.

When it comes to finding Orlando's coolest boutiques, the best guides are the ones who live and breathe this city: locals. We've tapped into this knowledge by combing through local blogs and guides and cross-referencing their recommendations with unique store listings on Yelp and locals' suggestions on the r/Orlando subreddit. We've also made sure these shops are rated highly on Google and have reviews specifically mentioning their quality products. Here are Florida's five coolest places to shop in Orlando for your next visit, according to locals.