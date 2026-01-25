The 10 Rides And Attractions In Orlando Actually Worth Waiting For

While the list isn't ranked, Universal Islands of Adventure's Jurassic Park VelociCoaster dominates almost every one you can find. As Orlando's fastest and highest roller coaster, with a blockbuster movie franchise to live up to, expectations are naturally high for this ride. But how fast is the VelociCoaster? And can it be that good?

Thankfully, unlike some of the recent Jurassic World movies, critics agree this one lives up to the hype. Catapulting riders into a frantic chase alongside its eponymous dinosaurs, the coaster boasts two incredible launch patterns, the second of which pulls you to speeds in excess of 70 mph in 2.4 seconds. Even though you're only held in with a lap bar, you'll then soar through four full inversions, a top hat crest, a 100-foot zero-g experience, and countless direction shifts. It's not one for those with serious motion sickness, so be warned. But for everyone else, this is rollercoaster engineering at its best. With a total ride time of about two minutes, it's a fair ride. Frankly, any longer at that intensity could be dangerous.

Average wait times for the VelociCoaster hover around an hour, which is more than fair for a ride of this quality, but you can expect that to rise considerably at peak times. From personal experience, many prefer to just ride it once because of how intense it is. If there is a long wait, don't worry too much. The theatrics in the line are incredible, with spectacular animatronic dinosaurs, multiple scene-setting videos featuring stars of the movie, and a solid overall thematic presence to help it feel a little shorter.