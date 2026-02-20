Philadelphia's Top 5 Irish Pubs For Celebrating St. Patrick's Day, According To Locals

When you think of Irish pubs in the U.S., Boston may spring to mind, as that historic East Coast city — best explored on this trail through its downtown neighborhoods, churches, and landmarks — has long been associated with immigrants from the Emerald Isle. While it's certainly possible to nurse a creamy pint of Guinness or sip a glass of Jameson pretty much anywhere in Boston, the town doesn't have a monopoly on the Irish pub experience. Philadelphia — with its rich history and amazing food scene — also boasts a wealth of Irish-style watering holes, as it, too, has a deep-rooted connection to Irish culture.

Irish pubs can be homey, welcoming places any time of the year, but they especially come alive on St. Patrick's Day, that time in mid-March when people don green and celebrate everything from the Land of Saints and Scholars. Whether you'd like to down a couple of pints of stout, savor some shepherd's pie, listen to traditional Irish music, or just soak up the warm, festive atmosphere, an Irish pub on St. Patrick's Day can be a one-of-a-kind experience.

If you find yourself in Philadelphia on St. Patrick's Day, you'll find an array of great pubs to choose from. Some offer a raucous party scene, while others feature a quieter experience with top-notch food, music, and good conversation. Whatever your preference, here are five of the best, based on what local Philadelphians have to say.