Philadelphia's Top 5 Irish Pubs For Celebrating St. Patrick's Day, According To Locals
When you think of Irish pubs in the U.S., Boston may spring to mind, as that historic East Coast city — best explored on this trail through its downtown neighborhoods, churches, and landmarks — has long been associated with immigrants from the Emerald Isle. While it's certainly possible to nurse a creamy pint of Guinness or sip a glass of Jameson pretty much anywhere in Boston, the town doesn't have a monopoly on the Irish pub experience. Philadelphia — with its rich history and amazing food scene — also boasts a wealth of Irish-style watering holes, as it, too, has a deep-rooted connection to Irish culture.
Irish pubs can be homey, welcoming places any time of the year, but they especially come alive on St. Patrick's Day, that time in mid-March when people don green and celebrate everything from the Land of Saints and Scholars. Whether you'd like to down a couple of pints of stout, savor some shepherd's pie, listen to traditional Irish music, or just soak up the warm, festive atmosphere, an Irish pub on St. Patrick's Day can be a one-of-a-kind experience.
If you find yourself in Philadelphia on St. Patrick's Day, you'll find an array of great pubs to choose from. Some offer a raucous party scene, while others feature a quieter experience with top-notch food, music, and good conversation. Whatever your preference, here are five of the best, based on what local Philadelphians have to say.
McGillin's Olde Ale House
Opened in 1860 — the year Lincoln was elected — McGillin's is Philadelphia's longest continually-operated tavern, and one of the oldest bars in the country. Famous for its neon sign and classic brick exterior, this local institution always draws a crowd, so if you're looking for a packed-to-the-rafters St. Patrick's Day Party, this is your spot. "Expect countless pints, Irish coffee, and wall-to-wall crowds who've been celebrating since noon," noted Philadelphia nightlife platform Urban Craft & Crawl. Baseball blogger Eric Chesterton even found it busy on a Tuesday night. "It was crowded," Chesterton wrote in a bar review on the Philadelphia Phillies fan site, The Good Phight. "That they had a crowd on a slow night is impressive."
As the name suggests, McGillin's Olde Ale House specializes in beer, with more than 30 varieties on tap. This includes an array of craft beers brewed in Eastern Pennsylvania, as well as Irish deep-cuts such as O'Hara's Irish Stout. Its menu features Irish pub standards such as fish and chips and shepherd's pie, along with big fillers like chicken parmesan and — this being Philly — the iconic cheesesteak sandwich.
The tavern has been around so long that it's become a deep part of the city's fabric, so much so that it has earned a reputation for being a place where couples meet and then go on to get married. This notion of finding a mate surely draws some of the crowd on St. Patrick's Day, so it may be the perfect place to go if you're single and looking for love.
Tir Na Nóg
Situated in Center City, Tir Na Nóg claims to be the "most authentic" Irish Pub in Philadelphia. With deep booths, dark wood decor, and a raftered ceiling, you just may feel like you're in Cork or Galway rather than smack dab in the middle of one of America's great metropolises. The staff here also pour a mean pint and offer more than 70 whiskies to choose from, which will surely light a fire in your belly on that most Irish of days.
Tir Na Nóg's downtown location also means you can grab a drink, nosh on corned beef rolls, an Irish spice bag, or a hearty sandwich after the St. Patrick's Day Parade, which takes place just a stone's throw away. The pub opens at 8 a.m. on the big day and hosts an early crowd, making it a good choice for those who wish to celebrate during daylight hours. There is also live music, which, combined with the pub's old country ambience, should be more than enough to put you in the mood.
When it comes to how people in Philadelphia view Tir Na Nóg, it routinely makes local "best Irish pubs on St. Patrick's Day" lists and is also a place locals recommend to out-of-towners. "Tir na nog is my go-to for visitors," wrote one local on Reddit. "It's a big Irish pub [...] and not too pricey or stuffy, but has really quality food for a pub. Great for families or big groups that can be hard to keep on a timeline."
Kellian's Bar & Grill
If you're looking for an unpretentious neighborhood spot to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, Kellian's has what you're after. This family-run establishment has been serving up no-nonsense drinks and pub grub for over 30 years, and gives a nod to its Irish roots with a green awning and hand-painted sign featuring shamrocks, as well as Guinness on draft.
"This place is the perfect spot for a typical bar vibe, and they have great food for good prices," wrote one Philly local on Google. "I like how they usually have sours, and their gin and tonics are cheap and delicious."
While it might not have the wooden booth and peat-fire feel of a traditional Irish pub, Kellian's makes up for it in friendliness and surprisingly good food. "Their fingers and wings are fire," remarked one local on Reddit, with another remarking that, "Their whole menu is fantastic." And despite the somewhat rough-looking exterior and corner location, Kellian's doesn't have the reputation of a dive bar, with regulars noting that it's a popular hangout for younger people as well.
The Plough & The Stars
With high ceilings and a functioning fireplace, this well-regarded establishment has been pouring pints since 1997 and is known for its cozy ambiance. Situated in Philadelphia's historic, walkable Old City, it's also one of the few places in the city that hosts live traditional Irish music each week, making every Sunday and Tuesday feel like St. Patrick's Day. As for what to expect on actual March 17th, the pub has a reputation for keeping things a notch more classy while still indulging in all the green beer and (respectful) debauchery the holiday is known for.
When it comes to Irish-inspired cuisine, this is probably one of your best choices in Philly, as the pub is particularly known for its food. "One of our favorite [...] restaurants in Old City," raved one local on Google. The pub also does an award-winning brunch, which includes dishes such as eggs Benedict, omelets, and a full Irish breakfast.
For more than 20 years, The Plough & The Stars has used St. Patrick's Day as an opportunity to host charity breakfasts, raising money for organizations like the St. Francis de Sales School in West Philadelphia. Those breakfasts often include plates full of bacon, sausage, eggs, black and white pudding, roasted potatoes, and beans, and the event itself features music, dancing, auctions, and prizes.
Fergie's Pub
Established in 1994 in Center City, Fergie's has become a Philadelphia institution. Named after its Irish founder and owner, Fergus Carey, this back-to-basics, TV-free pub isn't about bells and whistles, but rather quality beer, tasty food (including vegan options), good people, and friendly vibes.
Described as "Philadelphia's favorite Irish pub" by Phillymag, it's a no-brainer that it is also one of the best places to drain a pint (or three) on St. Patrick's Day. "Though you never need an excuse to go there," Smith continues, "St. Patrick's is certainly a helpful reminder that it's always a good time."
If you head to Fergie's on March 17th, enjoy yourself, but also be careful how you refer to the day, as proprietor Fergus Carey has some strong feelings about it: "Nobody in Ireland would ever say 'Patty,'" Carey mentioned in an interview with Phillymag. "It's Paddy's Day or St. Patrick's Day. That's it."
Methodology
To come up with our list of Philadelphia's top five Irish pubs for celebrating St. Patrick's Day according to locals, we scoured the internet for reviews and rankings by exclusively Philadelphia-based or Philadelphia-focused websites and publications, including Phillymag, Urban Craft & Crawl, CBS News, and Refine Magazine.
A local pub had to make at least two of those lists to be considered. We then cross-referenced this shortlist by checking out commentary and reviews (from locals only) on platforms such as Reddit, Tripadvisor, Google, and Yelp. After considering all of this information, we decided which pubs made the cut.