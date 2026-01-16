Philadelphia's Historic, Walkable Neighborhood Is Now A Trendy Spot With Quirky Shops And Diners

There's something for everyone in Northern Liberties' North 2nd Street and the surrounding area, including art buffs (the neighborhood was once a hub for creatives). Arguably, this can apply to all of Philadelphia, as the Pennsylvania city is known as the "Mural Capital of the World". As you stroll around Northern Liberties, it's likely that you'll encounter some of these paintings, such as, "Through The Cracks In The Pavement." This sprawling floral-themed piece is situated on the corner of North 5th Street and Olive Street, meaning if you want to check it out, it is within walking distance of North 2nd Street.

Although North Liberties makes for a great daytime excursion, there's plenty of fun to enjoy after the sun goes down. Take, for example, Silk City, a retro diner from the 50s. In addition to being a dining establishment, it's also a bar that hosts late night events. These range from dance parties to karaoke nights. "The whole vibe of Silk City is chill and eclectic," reads a review on Google. However, keep in mind that Silk City is open for lunch and dinner and is only minutes away from all of the shops mentioned.

Plus, The Infatuation named it one of the best restaurants in the neighborhood. Be sure to make a reservation beforehand on Silk City's website (patrons can choose to either sit in the diner car or outdoors in the garden). Do you like what Northern Liberties has to offer? You can arrange a stay on Airbnb. Listings include this guest favorite loft, where a five night stay will typically cost under $700. Are you unfamiliar with Philadelphia's other neighborhoods? Read about nearby Society Hill — it's cobbled, lush-lined, and has famous eateries.