Louisiana's Serene Lake Escape Is Surrounded By Hiking Trails And Scenic Camping Spots
Travelers imagining their getaway to Louisiana often picture vibrant riverfront activities, Bourbon Street in New Orleans, Spanish moss, and a gator popping up on slow bayou tours. What probably doesn't come to mind is the quiet, scenic stretch of Lake Chicot tucked inside the largest state park in Louisiana. At 6,400 acres, Chicot State Park is a waterfront escape that's under a 3-hour drive from NOLA and 2 hours away from the state's capital, Baton Rouge (a Cajun college town with bold, flavorful food). Though well known — with over 1,100 reviews and a 4.6-rating on Google — the protected area's vast wilds allow for plenty of cozy and private space for its visitors. "It's so peaceful out there," says one visitor's appraisal, which also praises the wildlife sightings and pier of the park. "Was absolutely stunning! Such a peaceful experience," wrote another reviewer.
Now that Chicot State Park is on your radar, prepare for a trip to savor this rugged remoteness in Louisiana — and you can make it as active or as relaxing as you'd like. Pack your canoes to lazily paddle alongside a shoreline studded with droopy cypress trees, or cast a line into the Chicot Lake that's well known for largemouth bass and redear sunfish, alongside other species like crappie, bluegill, and chain pickerel.
There's also diverse hiking (with a backpacking trail), mountain biking, a barbecue pavilion, a water playground, and the 600-acre Louisiana State Arboretum to explore. All of this costs a mere $3 entrance fee per person (as of this publication). Scenic campsites speckled throughout the area also give you a chance to extend this lakeside quality time and take in all the authentic and outdoorsy appeal this park packs for its visitors.
Hike into the rugged nature of Chicot State Park
One of the best ways to immerse yourself in the landscapes of Chicot State Park is by venturing out on its hiking trails. A popular 3.7-mile loop hike — graded easy on AllTrails — snakes through the arboretum's beech-magnolia forests and cypress-tupelo tree swamps. It's well-marked, so it's okay not to have all the safety tips memorized yet, even if it's your first solo hike. Besides trail markers, you will also find ample labels that detail the ecosystem's trees, flowers, and other flora. "Nice, short and peaceful hike. Great for a trail run, too," writes one AllTrails reviewer, who gave it a perfect score. Since you're stepping into a delicate ecosystem, pets aren't allowed on this path or inside the arboretum — but they are allowed on a leash at other parts of this preserve.
For a longer excursion, embark on the 18.4-mile Lake Chicot Loop Trail, which encircles the entire lake with a mix of boardwalks and hilly terrain, alongside swampland views. Finish your hike in one go or choose to camp at one of the six primitive campsites on the park's only backpacking trail. Each of these sites is tucked inside tranquil coves for a picturesque and secluded setting; a fee of $9 to $18 per person (as of this publication) and a permit are required to pitch a tent here. This trail is also popular for mountain biking as well.
Those short on time can also tackle a section of this looped trail on the 8.4-mile (out-and-back) South to North Landing Trail that encompasses most of the loch's dreamy landscapes. Be sure to look for wildlife sightings on your treks — you may glimpse white-tailed deer, raccoons, armadillos, and alligators, alongside avian residents like herons, woodpeckers, and more.
Pitch a tent or book an overwater lodge at Louisiana's Chicot State Park
Backpacking isn't for everyone, so there are also 198 reservable campsites — spread out spaciously with lots of picturesque tree canopy cover — to rent, starting at $28 per night (as of this publication). The campgrounds feature showers, toilets, drinking water, and dump stations, and the sites also have picnic tables and fire rings with grills, so you can toast marshmallows under starry skies. There's also a boat launch and fishing pier for easy access to all that the lake has to offer. Campers at Dyrt routinely praise the well-maintained facilities, gorgeous views, and melodious bird calls, but they do also mention the packs of mosquitoes (pack that bug spray!) that especially become active at dusk.
More options to relax your weary legs can be found at the park's deluxe cabins and lodges — which cost $175 to $375 per night (at the time of this publication). These modern-meets-rustic lodgings boast incredible reservoir views, and they include amenities like full kitchens, double beds, towels, and outdoor decks. "We stay in the cabins at Chicot two weekends a year, and it is a highlight of the year for our family. We love to fish, canoe, hike, or just sit in the rocking chairs on the screened porch," one reviewer on Google writes. All reservations for stays can be made on the Louisiana State Parks reservation website up to 13 months in advance.
If you want some laid-back city vibes next, you can drive an hour to Lafayette, an underrated Louisiana town brimming with Cajun culture and New Orleans vibes, which will make for a convenient and memorable add-on to your trip.