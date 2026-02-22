Louisiana's Serene Lake Escape Is Surrounded By Hiking Trails And Scenic Camping Spots

Travelers imagining their getaway to Louisiana often picture vibrant riverfront activities, Bourbon Street in New Orleans, Spanish moss, and a gator popping up on slow bayou tours. What probably doesn't come to mind is the quiet, scenic stretch of Lake Chicot tucked inside the largest state park in Louisiana. At 6,400 acres, Chicot State Park is a waterfront escape that's under a 3-hour drive from NOLA and 2 hours away from the state's capital, Baton Rouge (a Cajun college town with bold, flavorful food). Though well known — with over 1,100 reviews and a 4.6-rating on Google — the protected area's vast wilds allow for plenty of cozy and private space for its visitors. "It's so peaceful out there," says one visitor's appraisal, which also praises the wildlife sightings and pier of the park. "Was absolutely stunning! Such a peaceful experience," wrote another reviewer.

Now that Chicot State Park is on your radar, prepare for a trip to savor this rugged remoteness in Louisiana — and you can make it as active or as relaxing as you'd like. Pack your canoes to lazily paddle alongside a shoreline studded with droopy cypress trees, or cast a line into the Chicot Lake that's well known for largemouth bass and redear sunfish, alongside other species like crappie, bluegill, and chain pickerel.

There's also diverse hiking (with a backpacking trail), mountain biking, a barbecue pavilion, a water playground, and the 600-acre Louisiana State Arboretum to explore. All of this costs a mere $3 entrance fee per person (as of this publication). Scenic campsites speckled throughout the area also give you a chance to extend this lakeside quality time and take in all the authentic and outdoorsy appeal this park packs for its visitors.