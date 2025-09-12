Louisiana's 'Red Stick' Is A Cajun College Town Hub With Historic Streets, Bold Flavors, And Festivals
When it comes to culture and hustle and bustle in Louisiana, most people's minds go to New Orleans — but The Pelican State is bursting at the seams with food and fun for the whole family. Whether you're a college student looking to party or a tourist looking to immerse yourself in Cajun history, the capital city of Baton Rouge is the perfect place to visit.
One of the many charming cities right on the Mississippi River, Baton Rouge isn't a totally off-the-beaten-path destination; in fact, New Orleans is just over an hour drive away, providing an easy international airport into which you can fly nonstop from most major cities. Otherwise, you can take a connecting flight to Baton Rouge for quicker access to the city.
Hotels are concentrated in downtown Baton Rouge, putting you within walking distance of some of the city's most important historical and cultural sites. Bars are also clustered downtown, with beer gardens and lounges stretching east along Government Street. Your trip all depends on what you're looking for, so try to plan your stay accordingly.
College-level history for all ages
Standing as the capital of Louisiana for nearly two centuries, Baton Rouge has a deep well of history for all those looking to learn.
The Old Governor's Mansion, located downtown, is a free-access house museum showcasing what life was like for the state's leaders for more than a century. Walk a few blocks west to see another piece of Louisiana political history: the Old State Capitol building. The new Capitol building, located a mile north, is nothing to sneeze at either; standing at 450 feet tall with 34 floors, the current Louisiana State Capitol is the tallest in the country. The Capitol Park Museum, showcasing centuries of local history and culture, sits across the Capitol Gardens grounds from the new Capitol building, as does the State Library of Louisiana. To dive deeper into French Creole plantation living, check out the Magnolia Mound Museum and Historic Site. And if you're into naval history, stop by the USS Kidd Veterans Museum; the ship is currently undergoing restoration and will return to Baton Rouge in spring 2026, so just the museum is open for now.
If history isn't your thing, there's still other opportunities to absorb interesting information. The LSU Museum of Natural Science, located on the Louisiana State University's campus, tells visitors all about the unique flora and fauna in Louisiana's Bayou Country. To keep the kids entertained, take them to the Knock Knock Children's Museum or go for a scenic bike ride on the Mississippi River Levee Trail along the majestic waterway known as "America's River."
Enjoy Cajun food and festivals in the heart of town
You might think visiting a college town involves nothing more than frequenting bars packed with patrons younger than you or sampling whatever fried food places students flock to on weekends. Baton Rouge is much more than your typical college town. While Louisiana State University is located here, there are plenty of non-Tiger-related activities to enjoy during your stay.
It would be a crime to go to Louisiana's Bayou Country and not sample Cajun food. If you're in downtown, check out Cecelia Creole Bistro for some boudin balls and crawfish étouffée. Across the river in Port Allen, Cou-yon's Cajun Bar-B-Q has you covered for meats with brisket, ribs, and pulled pork galore and fried fish and shrimp po-boys for some "surf" with your "turf." Elsie's Plate & Pie can take care of both dinner and dessert, with mouth-watering menu options ranging from boudin cakes, Cajun crawfish queso, and crawfish bisque to lemon icebox pies and red creme soda floats.
As for street life in The Red Stick, the party doesn't stop with Mardi Gras (yes, Baton Rouge has their own celebrations separate from those in the heart of New Orleans' iconic French Quarter) when locals crowd the streets. Festivals and outdoor concerts happen pretty much all year round, so regardless of when you come, you likely won't be bored or left looking for something stimulating to do. Blues was born up north in the Mississippi Delta, so it's no surprise that Baton Rouge hosts one of the oldest blues festivals in the country every April. Eat your weight in delicious bites at the Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival in the spring, and come back in the fall to indulge in wine and local chef-created cuisine at the Fête Rouge food and wine festival.