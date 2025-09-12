Louisiana's 'Red Stick' Is A Cajun College Town Hub With Historic Streets, Bold Flavors, And Festivals

When it comes to culture and hustle and bustle in Louisiana, most people's minds go to New Orleans — but The Pelican State is bursting at the seams with food and fun for the whole family. Whether you're a college student looking to party or a tourist looking to immerse yourself in Cajun history, the capital city of Baton Rouge is the perfect place to visit.

One of the many charming cities right on the Mississippi River, Baton Rouge isn't a totally off-the-beaten-path destination; in fact, New Orleans is just over an hour drive away, providing an easy international airport into which you can fly nonstop from most major cities. Otherwise, you can take a connecting flight to Baton Rouge for quicker access to the city.

Hotels are concentrated in downtown Baton Rouge, putting you within walking distance of some of the city's most important historical and cultural sites. Bars are also clustered downtown, with beer gardens and lounges stretching east along Government Street. Your trip all depends on what you're looking for, so try to plan your stay accordingly.