This Country In Europe Has Been Named The Best In The World To Retire With An Exceptional Quality Of Life

Whether you're planning to retire soon or just starting to think about your future, the decision of where to spend your later years should not be taken lightly. Factors that often come up include access to solid pensions, effective healthcare systems, economic stability, and overall quality of life — including benefitting from a favorable climate and opportunities for growth and social connection. Unsurprisingly, these are also among the 18 variables considered by the Natixis Global Retirement Index (GRI), which for more than a decade has ranked over 40 advanced economies based on retirement security, providing a multidimensional view of how well countries are positioned to support aging populations. While many countries perform well in certain areas, very few are able to deliver on variables across the board, and even fewer manage to remain in the global top three year after year. However, Norway consistently does.

According to Natixis' GRI for 2025, the Nordic country once again became the best country in the world for retirees, with an overall score of 83%. It surpassed other strong competitors like Ireland (No. 2) and Switzerland (No. 3). By category, Norway was the top scorer for Material Wellbeing, second for Quality of Life, and a solid fourth in Health. Its only relative weakness was Finances in Retirement, with a modest 67%, dropping to 16th place — an outcome largely indicative of Norway's government debt.

Scandinavian countries rank high for quality of life and happiness, and Norway also boasts an outstanding unemployment rate of 4.3% for 2025, per CEIC data. Retirees benefit from universal healthcare, an overall safe environment, and a strong social net. Even so, there are still a few hurdles to consider: living costs are steep, obtaining a long-term visa requires some planning, and long winters can be difficult.