This Country In Europe Has Been Named The Best In The World To Retire With An Exceptional Quality Of Life
Whether you're planning to retire soon or just starting to think about your future, the decision of where to spend your later years should not be taken lightly. Factors that often come up include access to solid pensions, effective healthcare systems, economic stability, and overall quality of life — including benefitting from a favorable climate and opportunities for growth and social connection. Unsurprisingly, these are also among the 18 variables considered by the Natixis Global Retirement Index (GRI), which for more than a decade has ranked over 40 advanced economies based on retirement security, providing a multidimensional view of how well countries are positioned to support aging populations. While many countries perform well in certain areas, very few are able to deliver on variables across the board, and even fewer manage to remain in the global top three year after year. However, Norway consistently does.
According to Natixis' GRI for 2025, the Nordic country once again became the best country in the world for retirees, with an overall score of 83%. It surpassed other strong competitors like Ireland (No. 2) and Switzerland (No. 3). By category, Norway was the top scorer for Material Wellbeing, second for Quality of Life, and a solid fourth in Health. Its only relative weakness was Finances in Retirement, with a modest 67%, dropping to 16th place — an outcome largely indicative of Norway's government debt.
Scandinavian countries rank high for quality of life and happiness, and Norway also boasts an outstanding unemployment rate of 4.3% for 2025, per CEIC data. Retirees benefit from universal healthcare, an overall safe environment, and a strong social net. Even so, there are still a few hurdles to consider: living costs are steep, obtaining a long-term visa requires some planning, and long winters can be difficult.
Where to retire in Norway: the top places to consider
Beyond the statistics, Norway offers a variety of living environments, from safe, picturesque Art Nouveau towns like Ålesund to pristine natural landscapes featuring deep-blue fjords, crystal-clear lakes, and mountain paradises. Therefore, choosing the ideal location for your Norwegian retirement ultimately depends on the lifestyle and budget you have in mind. If your priority is to have easy access to a wide range of cultural and social opportunities, major cities like Oslo and Bergen (which is home to a stunning winter wonderland and the world's largest gingerbread town) offer vibrant food scenes, excellent public transport systems, and world‑class museums, such as the Munch Museum (Munchmuseet) and the Kode museum of art, crafts, design, and music.
That said, life here also comes with higher costs compared to smaller towns — a one-bedroom apartment in Oslo generally rents for $1,300 to $1,900 (around NOK 12,000 to 18,000) per month on average. In contrast, rental prices in mid‑sized communities like Lillehammer range between $650 and $1,000 (or around NOK 6,000 and 10,000). This municipality is known for its top-notch winter sports facilities (it even hosted the 1994 Winter Olympics) and strong community. This makes it a particularly attractive option if you are looking to stretch your retirement budget without sacrificing quality of life.
If you are craving solitude and adventure, opt for Northern destinations like Tromsø and Alta. Both are located hundreds of miles above the Arctic Circle and offer a plethora of opportunities for active seniors, including dog sledding, cross-country skiing, and snowshoeing. With a bit of luck, you can even witness the Northern Lights right from your own doorstep. However, moving here also means being prepared for the so‑called Polar Nights, a period of about two months (generally from late November to mid‑January), during which the sun stays continuously below the horizon.