Ohio's 'Maple Syrup Capital' Has A Charming Downtown And Serene Outdoor Beauty Near Cleveland
From scenic views on Lake Erie to road trips through forested countrysides, Ohio is a travel spot most don't consider. The state's capital, Columbus, is among the Midwest's five largest cities, perfect for a charming and affordable vacation, while nature enthusiasts will find excitement at Tappan Lake, Ohio's best-kept secret for fishing and outdoor fun. Meanwhile, a scattering of cozy Midwestern hamlets all across the Buckeye State will keep sightseers occupied. From storybook downtown streets to quirky festivals, these petite locales offer travelers a unique experience off the beaten path. One such town is Chardon, tucked between the gentle hills of Ohio's prairies, less than an hour's drive away from Cleveland.
Founded by settlers from Boston around the early 1800s, the tiny town of Chardon eventually grew into the nexus of production for maple syrup and sugar for the entire county, rightfully earning it the nickname the "Maple Syrup Capital of Ohio," a moniker which Chardon still happily embraces today. Every year at the end of April, locals gather to celebrate the Geauga County Maple Festival, which involves plenty of pancake-eating competitions alongside carnival rides, parades, and much merriment. The festival is held in Chardon Square at the heart of downtown, a long stretch of grassy lawn flanked by red-brick Victorian façades, with the domed clock tower of the county courthouse rising above the landscape. Visitors can stroll around the square to browse the local eateries, coffee shops, and souvenir stores.
Travelers craving the outdoors will be able to explore the scenic landscapes all around Chardon. Paved trails lead hikers and cyclists through the hushed woodlands, while quiet ponds invite anglers to fish, and winter brings snow for cross-country skiing. Lodging in town beckons travelers to extend their stay and experience as much of Chardon as possible.
Explore downtown Chardon, Ohio
The quiet streets of downtown Chardon beckon sightseers to explore. Towering over the town square like a haunted mansion is the county courthouse, a great backdrop for memorable photos. Benches and picnic tables shaded by trees around the manicured lawns offer a quiet spot to enjoy the small-town Midwestern atmosphere. Parallel to the town square is Main Street, where shoppers looking for souvenirs can stop by The Nest, a home decor boutique packed with quirky finds. "There are a lot of unique items that you can use for gifts," a previous patron shared in a Google review. Try on accessories and new outfits at Collective Rose at the end of the street, or pick up more gifts at Vintage Hollow next door.
Refuel at The Beans Coffee Shop & Bistro, which offers friendly service and unique roasts. Brunch options include paninis, breakfast sandwiches, and salad bowls. For more upscale dining, head to the Square Bistro, where the atmosphere is inviting and "the quality of the food is top notch," according to a previous diner. Sushi rolls and colorful cocktails are popular options here. Anyone craving Italian should try Cremona, whose tasty offerings like lobster tail, puttanesca, and tiramisu keep the locals coming back for more.
Travelers who enjoy being in the audience of a good competition should visit during the Maple Festival in April. Taking place over four days, the syrupy celebration has been a Chardon tradition for 100 years, and visitors will be treated to spectacles of bathtub races, tug-of-war, and lumberjack competitions, all while being able to fill up on pancakes drizzled in maple syrup. Food vendors, craft stalls, and royal pageants where the Maple Queen is crowned add even more excitement to the festivities.
Head into the outdoors around Chardon, Ohio
Surrounded by green hills and swaying woodlands, visitors to Chardon will be able to experience the serene Ohio countryside. Hikers and cyclists alike can jump on the Maple Highlands Trail, a paved footpath meandering across the rural landscape for over 20 miles. Veering southeast, the trail connects Chardon with the neighboring town, Middlefield, which brings explorers to the edge of shady forests and lake parks where opportunities for fishing, boating, and camping abound. The southern portion of the trail is open for equestrians to experience the landscape on horseback, while trekkers who enjoy history can stop for photos at the historic covered bridges along the way.
Just north of Chardon is Big Creek Park, a stretch of dense woodlands named for the creek flowing through it. Maple trees and wildflower meadows hide a network of paved and gravel trails that meander between steep ravines carved out by the flow of babbling streams. Anglers can fish the ponds, while winter snowfall turns the trails into an idyllic wonderland for cross-country skiing. Outdoorsy types can even spend the night camping in the park's tent sites and treehouse facilities.
More relaxed travelers who want to spend time amidst outdoor landscapes without the bother of strenuous physical activity can wander amidst the flora of the Holden Arboretum, just a 15-minute drive northwest of Chardon. Suspended boardwalks weave between the tops of trees, while flowering foliage on the edge of quiet ponds in the Holden Butterfly Garden is a picturesque backdrop for contemplative strolls. For those unafraid of heights, climb up 120 feet to the top of the Emergent Tower for panoramic views above the tree line. After exploring Chardon, extend your Ohio adventures with a 20-minute drive north to Painesville, a cozy riverside city with historic charm.