Ohio's 'Maple Syrup Capital' Has A Charming Downtown And Serene Outdoor Beauty Near Cleveland

From scenic views on Lake Erie to road trips through forested countrysides, Ohio is a travel spot most don't consider. The state's capital, Columbus, is among the Midwest's five largest cities, perfect for a charming and affordable vacation, while nature enthusiasts will find excitement at Tappan Lake, Ohio's best-kept secret for fishing and outdoor fun. Meanwhile, a scattering of cozy Midwestern hamlets all across the Buckeye State will keep sightseers occupied. From storybook downtown streets to quirky festivals, these petite locales offer travelers a unique experience off the beaten path. One such town is Chardon, tucked between the gentle hills of Ohio's prairies, less than an hour's drive away from Cleveland.

Founded by settlers from Boston around the early 1800s, the tiny town of Chardon eventually grew into the nexus of production for maple syrup and sugar for the entire county, rightfully earning it the nickname the "Maple Syrup Capital of Ohio," a moniker which Chardon still happily embraces today. Every year at the end of April, locals gather to celebrate the Geauga County Maple Festival, which involves plenty of pancake-eating competitions alongside carnival rides, parades, and much merriment. The festival is held in Chardon Square at the heart of downtown, a long stretch of grassy lawn flanked by red-brick Victorian façades, with the domed clock tower of the county courthouse rising above the landscape. Visitors can stroll around the square to browse the local eateries, coffee shops, and souvenir stores.

Travelers craving the outdoors will be able to explore the scenic landscapes all around Chardon. Paved trails lead hikers and cyclists through the hushed woodlands, while quiet ponds invite anglers to fish, and winter brings snow for cross-country skiing. Lodging in town beckons travelers to extend their stay and experience as much of Chardon as possible.