Ohio's Best-Kept Secret Lake Is A Haven For Fishing And Outdoor Fun
Consider the humble, plain old lake, which — on paper — offers visitors a limited array of adventure. However, any worthwhile endeavor is only enriched by strict limitations, which is why a hole in the ground full of water can actually be a well-kept secret. East central Ohio is home to one such underappreciated gem: Tappan Lake. Located about 13 minutes away from Dennison, a cozy town with art, parks, and restaurants, this mere hole in the ground full of water is actually a haven for fishing and outdoor fun.
Tappan Lake was formed by a feat of late 1930s engineering, taming Mother Nature's knack for flooding, while also creating a recreational area that doubles as a conservation project. The resulting lake features over 2,000 acres of water today, as well as two public launch boat ramps and 47 miles of shoreline. It's one of three lakes in Harrison County maintained by the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District (MWCD).
Boats careen across the surface of the lake, and swimmers can share space with the inhabitants below. Unfortunately, there is more than fish down there, as the remnants of the historic Laceyville settlement rest at the bottom of the lake. Thankfully, there's plenty to do on the surface as well.
Angling, boating, and hiking, all in one spot
Most visitors flock to Tappan Lake to enjoy its calm surface and — most importantly — what's below it. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources keeps the aquatic population robust. Casting a line in the water can produce bass, crappie, catfish, saugeye, bluegill, and several other species. If you're bringing your own boat, just beware that Tappan Lake has a strict limit on engine sizes; keep any beastly marine engines over 300hp at home.
Tappan Lake's eponymous park includes a beach for those looking to get around without a propeller. The Tappan Lake Marina, located along the lake's northeastern edge, offers everything you couldn't stuff in your luggage. The boat-less will be well-served by the rentals available, which cost between about $150 and $470 a day (at the time of writing), depending on what vessel you prefer. There's plenty to do on dry land as well, if that's your thing.
The lake's seven hiking trails cover various parts of the southern half, hugging shorelines and going a little further inland. The Welcome Center includes lounge areas and interactive exhibits, as well as a shop and restroom facilities. Birders should bring their binoculars to witness the wide array of winged inhabitants, including bald eagles, woodpeckers, and water birds. If you're hankering for a family outing, facilities include picnic tables so you don't need to sit down on the grass. Once you've worked up an appetite, you can end your outing with a dinner at the Dockside Bar + Grill, which features the smattering of finger foods and burgers you crave, post-lake.
The ins and outs of visiting Tappan Lake
If you're lucky enough to live within driving distance of Tappan Lake, hop behind the wheel. Those coming from further out should book a flight to Pittsburgh International Airport, which recently rolled out a sleek new airport terminal. Landing there leaves you about two hours away by car. While you're in the area, check out New Philadelphia, a Midwest city with Amish charm.
Travelers will find a place to stay at Tappan Lake itself. The reservoir offers campsites for those seeking a rustic outing. With more than 500 sites with varying hookups, you'll be able to go full primitive or connect your RV to full hookups. If you need a more comfortable stay, there's a separate complex of luxury cabins, their wooden facades facing the lakeside. These can be had for as little as $99 per night for simple A-frame cabins, while luxurious cabins for eight go for $250 per night (at the time of writing).
Anyone seeking water-based activities and fun knows the warmer months, starting from the tail end of shoulder season through early autumn, offer the best weather. Tappan Lake offers the added motivation of seeing Santa on a golf cart as part of its "Christmas in July" celebration. Be sure to bring sunblock and all the water-based toys and goodies you'll need for a fun day at the lake.