Ohio's Best-Kept Secret Lake Is A Haven For Fishing And Outdoor Fun

Consider the humble, plain old lake, which — on paper — offers visitors a limited array of adventure. However, any worthwhile endeavor is only enriched by strict limitations, which is why a hole in the ground full of water can actually be a well-kept secret. East central Ohio is home to one such underappreciated gem: Tappan Lake. Located about 13 minutes away from Dennison, a cozy town with art, parks, and restaurants, this mere hole in the ground full of water is actually a haven for fishing and outdoor fun.

Tappan Lake was formed by a feat of late 1930s engineering, taming Mother Nature's knack for flooding, while also creating a recreational area that doubles as a conservation project. The resulting lake features over 2,000 acres of water today, as well as two public launch boat ramps and 47 miles of shoreline. It's one of three lakes in Harrison County maintained by the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District (MWCD).

Boats careen across the surface of the lake, and swimmers can share space with the inhabitants below. Unfortunately, there is more than fish down there, as the remnants of the historic Laceyville settlement rest at the bottom of the lake. Thankfully, there's plenty to do on the surface as well.