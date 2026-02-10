The Midwest's 5 Largest Cities Are Charming, Vibrant Destinations For An Affordable Vacation

When you think of big U.S. cities, your mind probably jumps to coastal behemoths like New York City and Los Angeles. After all, there's nothing like the bright lights, flashy shows, and kitschy sights in these iconic places, but traveling to such hotspots can certainly incur some nauseating charges. When considering where to visit, sometimes it is more fulfilling to look outside of well-known hubs. Instead, why not opt for a city that — while not raking in the attention on social media — can pack a punch for travelers on a shoestring budget?

In the Midwest, there are several spots that fit the bill. This part of the country has many bustling areas, each with a unique local culture to explore. While they may not offer the same jam-packed feel of New York City or the never-ending traffic of Los Angeles, what they lack in metropolitan mystique is made up for with friendly dispositions and regional charm. Perfect for a vacation that won't break the bank, the Midwest's largest cities also offer plenty of room to breathe and affordable attractions to enjoy. Discover which one is right for you with this list of destinations ranked in order from least to most populated, and find out why each locale is worth visiting and what you can do there.