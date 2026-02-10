The Midwest's 5 Largest Cities Are Charming, Vibrant Destinations For An Affordable Vacation
When you think of big U.S. cities, your mind probably jumps to coastal behemoths like New York City and Los Angeles. After all, there's nothing like the bright lights, flashy shows, and kitschy sights in these iconic places, but traveling to such hotspots can certainly incur some nauseating charges. When considering where to visit, sometimes it is more fulfilling to look outside of well-known hubs. Instead, why not opt for a city that — while not raking in the attention on social media — can pack a punch for travelers on a shoestring budget?
In the Midwest, there are several spots that fit the bill. This part of the country has many bustling areas, each with a unique local culture to explore. While they may not offer the same jam-packed feel of New York City or the never-ending traffic of Los Angeles, what they lack in metropolitan mystique is made up for with friendly dispositions and regional charm. Perfect for a vacation that won't break the bank, the Midwest's largest cities also offer plenty of room to breathe and affordable attractions to enjoy. Discover which one is right for you with this list of destinations ranked in order from least to most populated, and find out why each locale is worth visiting and what you can do there.
Milwaukee, Wisconsin
In fifth place on our list of the Midwest's largest cities is America's most affordable lake destination, Milwaukee, Wisconsin. As of July 2024, the total population here was estimated to be 563,531 (per the U.S. Census Bureau). Widely regarded as one of the country's great beer cities, Brew City is home to many breweries worth visiting for a pint. At Lakefront Brewery, tour tickets cost $13 to $16 and give you a look at the company's process. You'll also get four 8-ounce pours for tasting. Other highly-rated breweries include Miller Brewery and Eagle Park Brewing Company, which each offer tours for $20.
In addition to its impressive beer scene, Milwaukee has a vibrant collection of cultural attractions, with over 30 museums in the greater metro area. For artsy folks, the Haggerty Museum of Art is free to the public and showcases fascinating exhibits on American art. You can even find works by local Milwaukee artists such as the late Felix Gonzalez-Torres. For history buffs, the Basilica of St. Josaphat is a must-see. This ornate structure will make you feel like you stepped foot into a historic European church. Despite its lavish looks, the basilica is free to enter and tour.
Detroit, Michigan
According to the City of Detroit, its population is currently around 645,000, making it the fourth-most-populated Midwestern city on our list. Filled with vibrant, historic neighborhoods and creative charm, the Motor City is well worth a visit. As the birthplace of Motown music, Detroit has many cultural treasures to peruse, and where better to start exploring than the Motown Museum? The museum gives visitors an inside look at the city's musical history and Motown's impact in America, through tours of the iconic Studio A and exclusive displays of artifacts and memorabilia. Adult tickets cost $20.
Next, immerse yourself in Detroit's local atmosphere by stopping in at Campus Martius Park. Named best public square three years in a row by USA Today, the park is a hub for community events and ice sports like broomball and hockey. Stop by for a little green escape from Detroit's hustle and bustle, a trivia night, or something tasty from a food truck. On the other side of town is the Heidelberg Project, an outdoor installation created by Detroit artist Tyree Guyton. Motivated by systemic change and resiliency, Guyton has worked on this composition for over 30 years, and the collection repurposes materials such as abandoned cars, toys, and furniture into public artwork that can be easily seen by car or experienced up close. The outdoor exhibit is open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., all for free. When you visit, look for the polka dot house, the collection's crown jewel.
Indianapolis, Indiana
Third on the list of the largest Midwest cities is Indianapolis. With a population of 891,000 people (according to the U.S. Census Bureau), Circle City is best-known as the home of the Indianapolis 500, so be sure to stop at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum. Gawk at the cars in the Winners Gallery, try your hand at a pit stop challenge in the Qualifying Zone, and come close (relatively speaking) to competing in the Indy 500 yourself with the Starting Line Experience. General adult admission is $25.
Another sporty tourist location in Indianapolis is the NCAA Hall of Champions. Whether you're into skiing, baseball, diving, or any other sport, the Hall of Champions has an exhibit for you. Tickets cost $7.50 and allow you to test out sports simulators, play trivia games, and take a look back at the history of sports.
In addition to its sporting accolades, Indianapolis offers plenty of gorgeous outdoor spaces. For a little slice of Venice in the Midwest, head to the Central Canal. It offers a breezy waterside walk through the city, with several stops along the way. As you stroll, look out for the Indiana State Museum, Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library, and White River State Park. At the park, you can catch a show at the Everwise Ampitheater, see exotic animals at the Indianapolis Zoo, and enjoy the greenery along White River Trail.
Columbus, Ohio
The home of the Ohio State Buckeyes has landed in second place on our list of the largest Midwestern cities. According to the City of Columbus, the metropolis has a population of 892,000, but many travelers may not realize that Columbus is a hot foodie destination. There is fabulous food everywhere, and visitors can find delicious yet affordable eats at places like Scotty's Café or Tommy's Diner. When you need to grab a coffee and a sweet treat, visit Stauf's Coffee Roasters. Afterward, you can discover the German Village, an idyllic and historic neighborhood right outside downtown Columbus. Built by German settlers in the 1800s and early 1900s, the area is packed with charming architecture, local businesses, and delicious restaurants. While you're there, shop for new reads at The Book Loft.
Outdoor enthusiasts can appreciate the city's impressive collection of metro parks. Just west of the German Village is Scioto Audubon Metro Park, a massive green space perfect for a sunny day in Columbus, while one of the region's best places to see some stunning greenery is at the massive Franklin Park Botanical Garden. For $25.20, visitors can explore various botanical exhibits, including Paul Busse's Garden Railway, the Winter Ice Festival, and a dedicated display of orchids. From there, blend nature and art at Topiary Park, where plants sculpted into figures with flouncy dresses and top hats decorate the landscapes.
Chicago, Illinois
Unsurprisingly, the spot topping the list of the Midwest's five largest cities is none other than Chicago, Illinois. With over 2.7 million residents, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, the Windy City is the third-largest city in the U.S. and the largest city in the Midwest.
Being such a large city means there are bound to be countless affordable gems across town. Navy Pier is a beloved Chicago waterfront destination full of events and activities. If you're feeling brave, you can ride to the top of the Drop Tower and face your fate. For something a little more light-hearted, ride on the Centennial Wheel for a front row seat to skyline and Lake Michigan views. Tickets are $20 and give you access to all rides at the pier.
Speaking of Chicago's waterfront, you may have heard of the Windy City's fascinating St. Patrick's Day tradition of dyeing the Chicago River green. However, year-round, this river stays a more natural color and is a fantastic spot for a lengthy walk. Of course, you can't leave Chicago without strolling through Millennium Park and getting your picture taken with the iconic Cloud Gate sculpture, also known as The Bean. Millennium Park is also home to several eye-catching attractions, including the Crown Fountain, Lurie Garden, and the Pritzker Pavilion. The park (and plenty more public art) lies in The Loop, a lively neighborhood with artsy charm and diverse dining options.
Methodology
Each city was ranked based on population data from the U.S. Census Bureau or official city websites, while the highlighted activities for each city were selected for their affordability and relevance to the area's overall context and culture. Sticking to low-cost options, we included activities that ranged in price from free to a maximum of $25. Activities were sourced from websites such as Tripadvisor, Reddit forums, and local blog posts. This is just a sample of the magic the Midwest holds, and history lovers should also make a beeline for its authentic towns dripping with 1950s Americana.