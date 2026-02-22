One of the world's most famous food cities, Paris is home to around 45,000 restaurants — a fact that makes a dining recommendation from a reputable source especially valuable. Ernest Hemingway and Anthony Bourdain both favored bistros in Montparnasse, the former being a fan of La Closerie des Lilas and the latter calling Le Dôme the best restaurant in Paris. Julia Child, meanwhile, preferred to dine at Chez Georges on 1 Rue du Mail, an iconic gem that's about a ten-minute walk from the Louvre, the world's busiest museum.

Julia Child eagerly explored the city's bustling food scene after arriving in Paris with her husband, Paul, in November 1948. She first tried one of her favorite dishes, sole meunière (pan-fried sole served with a sauce of brown butter, lemon, and parsley), in another restaurant — none other than La Couronne in Rouen, one of Europe's oldest dining institutions. ("A morsel of perfection," she wrote in her memoir, describing the experience as "the most exciting meal of my life.") Luckily for those visiting Paris, you can try a great version of the dish at Chez Georges, an unassuming bistro specializing in French-style comfort food.

Decades after Child last dined at Chez Georges, the classic dish remains on the restaurant's menu alongside escargots (snails), pommes frites (fries), free-flowing Bordeaux, and a range of decadent desserts, including a show-stopping mille-feuille cake. According to hundreds of reviews on Google, Tripadvisor, and local experts at Paris by Mouth, the iconic spot has remained consistent in its meal quality over the years, expertly preparing and serving up the no-nonsense French food that the popular American chef fell in love with.