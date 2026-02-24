Texas' 5 Must-Play Golf Courses In Houston, According To Reviews

Finding your swing is probably the most important part of a great day out golfing. But it's closely followed by having good weather. So you can imagine why people pack their clubs when visiting Houston, a city where the chance of rain rarely exceeds 40% during the year.

Choice isn't an issue here either. While Houston may not have the fame of other golfing destinations in America, like Las Vegas and Scottsdale, it still offers around 80 public and private courses within its greater metro area. Some of these have set the stage for iconic PGA tournaments, such as the U.S. Open. Others maintain the spirit of golf by providing affordable and accessible public courses as lovingly kept as any private one.

If you already know you want to get in a few rounds during your next visit to Houston, there's really only one question left to answer. Where should you play? To help you decide, we've tracked down five must-play courses in Houston's metro area. We've used official golf blogs and referred to reviews from avid golfers on Google, GolfPass, and Tripadvisor to bring you this list, in no particular order.