One Of The Wealthiest Suburbs In Texas Is A Beautiful City With A Lively Nightlife, Parks, And Charming Cafes

It's no surprise that the New York suburb of Scarsdale, dubbed the "richest town on the East Coast," and California's wealthiest suburb of Los Altos were ranked among the most affluent neighborhoods in America in 2025, according to a study by GO Banking Rates. Several Texas destinations also made the cut, including the city of Bellaire in the Houston metropolitan area — not to be confused with the ritzy Los Angeles enclave of Bel-Air, though it shares a similar reputation.

Founded as a farming town in 1908, the southeast Texas community of about 17,000 residents has sure come a long way since its humble beginnings. The old ranch homes that sill line the tree-shaded streets are now interspersed with lavish estates and immaculately groomed yards. But, despite all the opulence and grandeur, the city has managed to retain its small-town charm. "Bellaire is the simple happiness of home," the city's official website reads. "And while premier schools, safe streets, an easy commute, and sparkling residences may be the reasons people move to this city, its enduring sense of community is why they stay."

With Houston right at its back door, Bellaire is still close to the action of the big city. A bevy of hotels dot the surrounding area, and two major airports can be found close by: the George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) and the William P. Hobby Airport (HOU), America's only airport to earn the air flight equivalent of a Michelin star. Couple this with Bellaire's array of charming cafes, vibrant nightlife, and lush parks, and you may never want to leave.