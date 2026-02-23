New Mexico's 'Hub City' South Of Albuquerque Is A Desert Gem With Historic Charm And A Huge Food Festival

If you're thinking about a visit to New Mexico, you may consider hitting up Albuquerque's walkable downtown and great entertainment or paying a visit to the oldest state capital in America, Santa Fe. However, while you're traveling through the state, make sure to stop in New Mexico's so-called "Hub City" of Belén. This charming city was once home to the Atchison, Topeka, and Santa Fe Railway and is full of historic buildings and things to do. In fact, you may want to head over with a full appetite in January for a major food festival: the World's Largest Matanza, an annual Spanish-style pig roast that celebrated its 26th year in 2026.

Around 34 miles from Albuquerque and 95 miles from Santa Fe, Belén was once famous for its "Harvey Girls," who were trained in hospitality to serve travelers as they passed through this 19th-century hub. You can learn all about them at a local historic museum, then dine at some great Mexican restaurants and stroll the quaint desert streets.

Belén is a gem of a desert city, with lovely weather for much of the year, according to Weather Spark. The winter has mild temperatures, with average highs between 50 and 60 degrees Fahrenheit, and chilly evenings perfect for bundling up. Spring and fall are pleasantly warm, though it can reach a toasty 94 degrees Fahrenheit in the summer. Outside of July, August, and September, there is little rainfall, so outdoor activities are much easier. The dusty, flat landscape makes for some lovely sunsets, and the wide expanse of colors is incredible for photos.