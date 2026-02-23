Forget Florida, Retire To This South American Destination Known As 'The Valley Of Longevity'

Almost blending into the rugged ridges of the Andean valley surrounding it, the little town of Vilcabamba has been hailed as Ecuador's own long-life destination, thanks to its balmy weather, laid-back lifestyle, and mineral-enriched water resources. Put simply, there's something in the air here. Populated by numerous centenarians, locals and retirees alike can thrive in Ecuador's "Valley of Longevity."

A number of destinations across Ecuador have attracted large communities of overseas retirees, particularly Cuenca, a scenic, tourist-friendly, white-walled city hidden in the Andes. However, fabulous Vilcabamba, nestled between the mountain ridges, isn't overcrowded with migrants from the U.S. or Europe, yet still has a significant English-speaking community for those still fine-tuning their Spanish. It still maintains its strong sense of Andean culture and its sleepy atmosphere, making it perfect for retirees looking to immerse themselves in their new society. It also has the perk of relatively low living costs and the use of the U.S. dollar as the official currency.

Located near the country's southern border with Peru, the nearest city is Loja, which is less than an hour away. The city isn't particularly accessible, only receiving direct flights from Quito. However, it takes less than an hour to fly to Loja from the capital city, which hosts direct flights to four U.S. airports and to a plethora of hubs across the continent for retirees looking to travel beyond their new South American home.