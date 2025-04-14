The 'Athens Of Ecuador' Is A Scenic, Tourist-Friendly, White-Walled City Hidden In The Andes Mountains
Encased by the lofty peaks of Ecuador's Southern Andes, a sprawl of rust-toned roofs and stark white walls stands out amid the verdant valleys. A quintessential hybrid of Andalusian architecture and Andean charm, the laidback city of Cuenca has history seeping from each of its cobblestone streets. Cuenca's Spanish-style streets were built in 1557 atop an Ecuadorian outpost of the Inca Empire. Over the years, the settlement developed into a prosperous city that constructed enough grand cathedrals and elegant homes to warrant it a spot on UNESCO's World Heritage Site list. Walking through Cuenca feels like a stroll back in time. In fact, the beautiful architecture along with the city's vibrant culture have led it to be commonly known as the "Athens of Ecuador." But this city doesn't just have history to offer, located just a short distance from mist-shrouded cloud forests, alpine lakes, mountain trails, and Incan ruins, adventure-loving travelers can plan an array of day trips from the comfort of Cuenca.
Secluded in its mountainous surroundings, Cuenca is a little bit of a journey away from Ecuador's main tourist hubs. To access its charming lanes, you'll most likely have to first fly into Quito, one of South America's most underrated cities, which promises an unforgettable and very affordable vacation. The country's high-altitude capital receives direct flights from four U.S. hubs, making it a good choice as a stopover for travelers heading to Cuenca. Explorers with an extended travel period and a thirst for adventure can instead opt to drive the eight hours from Quito, weaving down through the Andean country's majestic "Avenue of the Volcanoes."
Take a scenic tour of the historic center of Cuenca, Ecuador
In the colonial Spaniards' signature style, Cuenca's sweeping plazas are flanked on all sides by carefully carved facades. The grandiose architectural design of the storied center has withstood the centuries, defining the skyline of the picturesque city. Take a tour of its best sites and scenic streets on foot, starting out on the brink of the historic zone in Plaza de San Sebastián. From this stage of bloody 18th-century bullfights, you'll begin your stroll through the neighborhood of San Sebastián. Dip in and out of the artisanal stores and galleries found across the district as you make your way towards the Mercado 10 de Agosto (August 10 Market). Let your nose serve as your guide — this traditional market is stacked with local produce, including fragrant bunches of freshly cut flowers. It's also right next to the Plaza San Francisco, where Andean artisans tout their technicolor traditional wares.
Proceed past the terracotta-topped terrace homes of Barranco (a tree-lined pedestrian street), following Calle Larga. Here, you'll find small scale artisanal factories manufacturing Panama hats — a signature product of Cuenca, despite what the name may lead you to believe. You can stop in to browse for a stylish souvenir, before looping back northwards to culminate your tour on the steps of the spectacular New Cathedral. If you want to dive deeper into the story of the city's history, visit the Central Bank Museum. Dedicated to the heritage of the region, this institution contains archaeological treasures like shrunken human heads and the ruins of Tomebamba, an Incan city believed to have rivaled Cusco in its pre-Hispanic heyday.
Explore the ruins of the Inca Empire and Andean national parks near Cuenca
The remnants of the Incas' vast realm can be found all over Ecuador's southern highlands. Visit the vestiges of its northern frontier at the Ingapirca Ruins, a popular day trip option from Cuenca. Here, the huge stone slabs of the ruined city's Sun Temple stand tall over panoramic views of the Andes. These beautiful ruins are thought to be a site of astronomical study and possibly a sacred sacrificial altar.
You should dedicate another day trip to Cuenca's stunning natural surroundings. Ecuador is a great destination for outdoor adventures — and Cuenca is no exception. Settled in the midst of the nation's southern highlands, active excursions into the mountains depart daily from the city. The most popular options include hiking the forest-covered trails that lead to the crashing Chorro de Girón waterfall or trekking in the city's nearby national park. The hiking trails that weave through Las Cajas National Park bypass Ecuador's glacial lake district, crisscrossing vast valleys and green moors. Choose from one of 17 trails, clearly mapped out on the handy Parque Nacional Cajas app, and tour the highlands while keeping an eye out for the region's enigmatic wildlife — enormous Andean condors, spectacled bears, and wild alpacas all live within the park's wide bounds.
Recoup after an adventurous excursion in the Andes at Baños de Cuenca, just outside of the city. Soak in the spa at Piedra de Agua, where thermal baths emanate heat from an underlying volcano. Wellness aficionados can also soak in volcanic mud, or head underground to relax in the hot pools that run through the area's natural caves. For more outdoor adventure after your visit to Cuenca, head north to the town of Baños for rainforests, waterfalls, and high-altitude adrenaline.