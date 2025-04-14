The 'Athens Of Ecuador' Is A Scenic, Tourist-Friendly, White-Walled City Hidden In The Andes Mountains

Encased by the lofty peaks of Ecuador's Southern Andes, a sprawl of rust-toned roofs and stark white walls stands out amid the verdant valleys. A quintessential hybrid of Andalusian architecture and Andean charm, the laidback city of Cuenca has history seeping from each of its cobblestone streets. Cuenca's Spanish-style streets were built in 1557 atop an Ecuadorian outpost of the Inca Empire. Over the years, the settlement developed into a prosperous city that constructed enough grand cathedrals and elegant homes to warrant it a spot on UNESCO's World Heritage Site list. Walking through Cuenca feels like a stroll back in time. In fact, the beautiful architecture along with the city's vibrant culture have led it to be commonly known as the "Athens of Ecuador." But this city doesn't just have history to offer, located just a short distance from mist-shrouded cloud forests, alpine lakes, mountain trails, and Incan ruins, adventure-loving travelers can plan an array of day trips from the comfort of Cuenca.

Secluded in its mountainous surroundings, Cuenca is a little bit of a journey away from Ecuador's main tourist hubs. To access its charming lanes, you'll most likely have to first fly into Quito, one of South America's most underrated cities, which promises an unforgettable and very affordable vacation. The country's high-altitude capital receives direct flights from four U.S. hubs, making it a good choice as a stopover for travelers heading to Cuenca. Explorers with an extended travel period and a thirst for adventure can instead opt to drive the eight hours from Quito, weaving down through the Andean country's majestic "Avenue of the Volcanoes."