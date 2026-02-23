5 Once-Thriving Commercial Airlines That No Longer Exist

Being in the business of flying isn't easy. Just ask any of the airlines that, despite once thriving, eventually met their demise. According to the Official Aviation Guide, as of February 2026, there are 718 airlines operating across the globe. From small regional carriers to low-cost airlines and global giants, these airlines shape the way we travel. But for all the current airlines on the market, there are many more that have fallen by the wayside.

Whether plagued by poor financial planning that led to bankruptcy or succumbing to outside forces that put pressure on the travel industry, each airline on this list once soared to spectacular heights, only to see things end poorly. Some, like Continental, managed to save themselves with a merger, even if they no longer fly under their name, while others, like Pan Am, live on as a distant memory of the golden age of travel when passengers were served multi-course meals (along with other once-popular airline foods you can't get anymore) and mingled in airplane lounges.

And still others, like Wow Air and Thomas Cook Airlines, are more recent failures that made a splash by leaving their customers stranded. Let's dive in and take a look at what made each of these carriers successful and what, ultimately, caused them to cease operations and remain permanently grounded.