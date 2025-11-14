1970s Airplane Lounges Took Flying To A Whole New Level Of Luxury

The airplane, one of mankind's greatest achievements, once provided a commercial experience that was considered luxurious, thanks in part to its ample in-flight lounges. Now the airplane has turned into a Kafka-esque punishment consisting of endless delays, arbitrary rules, overpriced mediocre food, and tight spaces. While some airlines are making their economy seats better than ever, considering the rising cost of plane tickets, it's hard not to wonder if we're mostly paying to be miserable. Most airlines have turned their economy cabins into overpacked sardine tins (unless you're able to book a "skycouch"). Was this truly what the Wright Brothers dreamed of when they sent us soaring to the heavens with the gift of flight? The absurdity of it all has been so normalized that it's easy to forget it wasn't always like this.

Up until the 1960s, air travel was just for the elite, as planes were small and prices were high — A ticket in the 1930s cost about $650, or $12,000 today. That changed in 1970 with the launch of the world's first jumbo jet, the Boeing 747, dubbed the "Queen of the Skies." These planes could hold over 500 travelers (compared to the 190 of the previous 707s), which meant that traveling by plane was suddenly affordable for the middle class.

Airlines were excited about the possibilities of these new planes and experimented with different ways of bringing luxury to jumbo jets. It was the decadent '70s, after all, so companies like Pan Am, American Airlines, and Continental had bold and colorful cocktail lounges, piano bars, and restaurants on these massive new planes. And, perhaps most shockingly of all, these features weren't just limited to First Class passengers.