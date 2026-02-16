Once-Popular Airline Foods You Can't Get Anymore

The golden age of travel in the 1950s and '60s gives us plenty to wax nostalgic over. People dressed to the nines, seats were wider, and onboard service meant a glamorous experience. Flying was scandalously expensive — a ticket from New York to London cost $350 in 1960,(nearly $4,000 in 2026 dollars) so only the wealthy could afford it. Case in point: American Aviation reported there were around 19 million air passengers who flew in 1950, a stark contrast to the nearly 80 million U.S. airline passengers in November 2025 alone, per the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

But passengers got what they paid for, especially in airline food. While some airlines today offer excellent in-flight dining, airline food back then was on another level, even in economy. Onboard service included multiple-course meals and all-you-can-drink champagne; dishes like stuffed guinea hen, crab, and steaks cooked to order were served on real plates with real cutlery. "Airlines in that era were prohibited from competing on price, so the only way they could compete was on quality of service. You see a slew of advertisements in the 1950s about the quality of food on aircraft," Richard Foss, author of "Food in the Air and Space: The Surprising History of Food and Drink in the Skies," told Gastro Obscura.

Ultimately, financial problems, the recession, and the Airline Deregulation Act of 1978 slowly ended such air travel luxuries. Testimonials from former flight attendants, research by culinary historians, and vintage airline menus and brochures from the '50s to '70s make it hard not to feel shortchanged compared to today's bag of peanuts served in economy. From buffet-style spreads to holiday turkeys and fast-food hamburgers, here are the once-popular airline foods that have disappeared from today's flight experiences.