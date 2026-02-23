America's 5 Cities With The Most Confusing Public Transportation Systems, According To Visitors

The New York City subway has 468 stations, over 650 miles of tracks, and over two dozen routes. If that doesn't sound daunting enough, there are additionally over 300 bus routes, six ferry routes, and one aerial tramway, which takes you on a scenic ride to the quiet escape of Roosevelt Island. Despite the myriad ways to get around the city, multiple Reddit threads, Quora discussions, and social media posts are dedicated to venting frustrations about the NYC transit system.

One Reddit user summarized some of the dizzying elements for newcomers: "...express and local tracks, extensive interlining, and a directional system that often uses borough names and uptown/downtown instead of endpoints or cardinal directions." Add on that some stations have very similar (or the same) names, at times there aren't connections between uptown and downtown sides of a station, and crushing rush hour crowds and it can feel a bit like anarchy. You might be dissuaded from even attempting NYC's transit, but there's an underlying logic to the system that some tricks help simplify.

Firstly, know whether you're going uptown or downtown. These are the directions the subway trains use in place of north and south, respectively. Make sure to check which of these a station is labeled, since sometimes you can't cross to the other direction if you enter on the wrong side. NYC blogger Tracy Kaler says, "For newbie straphangers, a good New York subway map is the best way to learn the lines." Citymapper is a reliable option that provides a map and easy directions, with 4.9 stars on the Apple store. MetroCards were phased out as of 2026, so all stations now have contactless payment readers. You can simply tap a contactless payment card or mobile wallet, and you're good to go.