Escape Manhattan's Bustle At A Quiet Island Just A Scenic Tramway Ride Away With City Skyline Views
In New York's concrete jungle, it's easy to get swept up in the hustle and bustle of the city. Locals hail taxis and busy the sidewalks, all while tourists rush to see iconic landmarks and struggle to navigate NYC's chaotic subway system. It's the type of place where you wouldn't be surprised to see a cluster of people crossing the street at times when they aren't cued to go. They walk the crosswalks to the sounds of traffic honks and drivers yelling out their windows. If that doesn't trigger your memory of a typical Manhattan day, then maybe the smells of a Sabrett hot dog and the sounds of street performers will.
Phew. Putting the words down on the keyboard makes us want to find an escape, even if it's only just a day trip to a charming waterfront town in the Empire State. In fact, that's exactly what you can do — and getting there is easy! From Manhattan, you can head to the Roosevelt Island Tramway station (at East 59th Street and 2nd Avenue, about 1 mile north of Grand Central Terminal) and soar over the city, where you'll get skyline views of the NYC streets as well as the Queensboro Bridge. It's a quick trip into Roosevelt Island, which is a much more peaceful sliver of land, according to Tripadvisor reviewers. Chances are, you'll realize that seeing the city's wild energy from the sky is way better than being overwhelmed at the center of it all.
What to know about the Roosevelt Island Tramway
Commuting on the Roosevelt Island Tramway might not feel like a must-do, but you'll want to add it to your itinerary for the glorious skyline views. Taking this cable car is an excursion in and of itself as you escape the noise of the Big Apple and head to a small pocket of paradise for a short journey over the water.
If the skyline views aren't impressive enough, the prices might be. While a taxi or a rideshare service can cost a pretty penny, the tramway is much more wallet friendly. It uses the same fare structure as the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) trains, making the tickets less than $3 (as of this writing) — consider it one of the cheapest ways to navigate New York City. There is only one stop on the island and one in Manhattan, and if you're only going to enjoy the skyline, you must get off at each stop and pay your way to return. It's especially recommended to time a trip during sunset for ethereal scenery.
You can catch the tram every 10 to 20 minutes, and the ride only lasts a few minutes each way. You can ride it as early as 6:00 a.m. and as late (or early, depending on how you look at it) as 2:00 a.m. on weekdays and 3:30 a.m. on weekends. Also, your furry friends can come along for the ride if they are in a pet carrier, so no one gets left behind.
Things to do on Roosevelt Island
Roosevelt Island is filled with history and is a sightseer's dream given its many landmarks. From parks to old buildings, the island pays homage to its past while boasting epic views of Manhattan. There are six famous structures in total, not including the parks dedicated to American history, such as the Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms Park.
One iconic building to visit is the Smallpox Hospital, which had a pivotal role at the height of the smallpox epidemic, as it was the first place in the city to accept smallpox patients during that time. Now, it is mere stones covered in ivy, but its antiquity is monumental to witness. Other spots include Cornell Tech, the Shops on Main, and the famous lighthouse. For a chunk of land that is under 2 miles long, there is a surprising number of points to add to your itinerary.
Before heading back to Manhattan, you can grab a bite to eat at Granny Annie's Bar & Kitchen for a wide-ranging menu of quesadillas, cheeseburgers, and fish and chips. Then, head to Panorama Room's rooftop lounge for an evening cocktail. Here, you can get panoramic views of the island and the facing city, before you hop back on the tram to see aerial views from a different perspective. You'll be happy you got away from the commotion and restlessness that Manhattan can sometimes embody.