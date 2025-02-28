Escape Manhattan's Bustle At A Quiet Island Just A Scenic Tramway Ride Away With City Skyline Views

Commuting on the Roosevelt Island Tramway might not feel like a must-do, but you'll want to add it to your itinerary for the glorious skyline views. Taking this cable car is an excursion in and of itself as you escape the noise of the Big Apple and head to a small pocket of paradise for a short journey over the water.

If the skyline views aren't impressive enough, the prices might be. While a taxi or a rideshare service can cost a pretty penny, the tramway is much more wallet friendly. It uses the same fare structure as the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) trains, making the tickets less than $3 (as of this writing) — consider it one of the cheapest ways to navigate New York City. There is only one stop on the island and one in Manhattan, and if you're only going to enjoy the skyline, you must get off at each stop and pay your way to return. It's especially recommended to time a trip during sunset for ethereal scenery.

You can catch the tram every 10 to 20 minutes, and the ride only lasts a few minutes each way. You can ride it as early as 6:00 a.m. and as late (or early, depending on how you look at it) as 2:00 a.m. on weekdays and 3:30 a.m. on weekends. Also, your furry friends can come along for the ride if they are in a pet carrier, so no one gets left behind.