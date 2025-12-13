America's Most Reliable Public Transportation Subway Belongs To A Thriving East Coast City

The first subway system in North America opened in 1897 — not in New York, not in Chicago, but in Boston, Massachusetts. Formally called the "Tremont Street Subway," this five-mile route was literally groundbreaking, allowing trains to run through underground tunnels, avoiding street traffic altogether. Now known as "The T," Boston's subway and light-rail system has expanded to include five lines. Because of that growth, Boston's transit-station density is among the highest in the U.S. In fact, according to a 2025 assessment by vacation rental site Wander, Boston has about 41.45 public transport stations per 100,000 people, a higher ratio than any other U.S. city. This figure also includes bus stops, which are spread across 162 routes.

Wander went on to name Boston the "best U.S. city for public transportation for travelers," a far cry from New York, which has a notoriously chaotic subway system. This distinction might come as a surprise to many, possibly even a good number of Bostonians. While residents tend to grumble about the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) and rant about every closure, delay, and (occasional) derailment, this century-old system does consistently transport riders to every corner of the city. The elaborate transit map is a boon for travelers who don't want to drive Beantown's notoriously tangled streets or face aggressive traffic. The T is known to be comprehensive, efficient, and affordable, especially in the warmer months. It's also better for the environment — one reason this iconic New England gem is considered one of the greenest cities in the world.