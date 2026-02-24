This Booming Chicago Suburb Full Of Parks And Shopping Is 'One Of The Best Places To Live In Illinois'
While there are certainly some tourist traps that you want to avoid while visiting Chicago, the Windy City boasts a long list of places that are definitely worth checking out. For example, you could explore the Old Town Triangle with its hip art and cobbled streets, or take a cruise down iconic Lake Shore Drive, which shows off some of the city's best architecture. However, if you're looking for something outside city limits, the suburbs around Chicago are also vibrant and worth a visit. If you like parks and shopping, you're in luck, because Tinley Park offers those in abundance.
Ranked as "one of the best places to live in Illinois" by Niche, Tinley Park has a number of family-friendly parks and shopping options. According to the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning, a staggering 43.8% of its homes were built after 1990, meaning the dangers of lead-based paint are a non-issue for almost half of the suburb's housing inventory. If you have kids in their teenage years, you'll be happy to learn that Tinley Park's high schools receive high ratings as well.
Tinley Park is also conveniently located just 16 miles from Chicago Midway Airport and 43 miles from Chicago O'Hare International Airport. The Chicago Loop is pretty close too — just 35 minutes, give or take, if you're driving north on Interstate 57. Tinley Park is easy to get to from downtown Chicago on the Metra as well. Just hop on the Metropolitan Rail Rock Island line, and you'll be there in about 50 minutes.
Shopping in Tinley Park
The city's downtown is a great place to stroll and pop into independent, locally owned businesses. Whether you're looking to go back in time to shop for antiques and midcentury pieces or looking to check out fishing gear, downtown Tinley Park has it all. Journey Through Time Antique Emporium, as the store's name suggests, beckons older patrons to memories of younger days with items like vintage Pyrex, while also giving little ones a glimpse into the kind of toys their parents or grandparents were into.
If you're with kids who have absolutely no interest in getting themselves an antique toy, though, you should probably visit Closet Collectibles. Originally opened in 2018, this store is packed with trading cards, action figures, miniatures, and even sports jerseys that will appeal to your inner child.
Angler's Outlet is a fishing and tackle shop open from the wee hours of the morning to help anglers find everything they need. They also offer in-store repairs and services, like reel lining and rod tips. Even if it's just a simple fishing report you want to look at, or if you have any questions about fishing in general, they have a team that is fully equipped to handle everything.
Greenery and parks in Tinley Park
Outdoor activity is an important part of life in the Tinley Park community, and it's one of the reasons it is such a wonderful place to live. Freedom Park is large and well-maintained, with a great playground for the kids. Centennial Park, on the other hand, is quiet and relaxing, perfect for walkers and joggers. It does not, however, allow dogs, according to Yelp reviews.
If you're looking for more parks that your kids will enjoy, St. Boniface Park and Michael J. Sutter Playground are two fantastic options. While St. Boniface Park may seem to have a no-frills atmosphere, it includes all the slides and swings a kid could wish for. Michael J. Sutter Playground is also a big hit with youngsters, as it has tandem swing sets, gigantic tic-tac-toe boards, and plenty of ground to run around on.
For walkers looking to get a good workout in — or for those just wanting to stretch their legs — Orland Grassland has an easy 5-mile hike. Although it may seem like a long distance, this relaxing stroll can be covered in well under two hours. If you are looking for a shorter trail with a quiet, rippling creek, check out the Tinley Creek Brown and Yellow Trails Loop. It's a shorter hike that takes approximately 60 to 90 minutes to complete, offering forested paths and even deer sightings. Just be sure to leash your dogs if you plan on taking them with you.