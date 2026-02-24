This Booming Chicago Suburb Full Of Parks And Shopping Is 'One Of The Best Places To Live In Illinois'

While there are certainly some tourist traps that you want to avoid while visiting Chicago, the Windy City boasts a long list of places that are definitely worth checking out. For example, you could explore the Old Town Triangle with its hip art and cobbled streets, or take a cruise down iconic Lake Shore Drive, which shows off some of the city's best architecture. However, if you're looking for something outside city limits, the suburbs around Chicago are also vibrant and worth a visit. If you like parks and shopping, you're in luck, because Tinley Park offers those in abundance.

Ranked as "one of the best places to live in Illinois" by Niche, Tinley Park has a number of family-friendly parks and shopping options. According to the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning, a staggering 43.8% of its homes were built after 1990, meaning the dangers of lead-based paint are a non-issue for almost half of the suburb's housing inventory. If you have kids in their teenage years, you'll be happy to learn that Tinley Park's high schools receive high ratings as well.

Tinley Park is also conveniently located just 16 miles from Chicago Midway Airport and 43 miles from Chicago O'Hare International Airport. The Chicago Loop is pretty close too — just 35 minutes, give or take, if you're driving north on Interstate 57. Tinley Park is easy to get to from downtown Chicago on the Metra as well. Just hop on the Metropolitan Rail Rock Island line, and you'll be there in about 50 minutes.