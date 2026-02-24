New York City's Massive Spring Bike Festival Crosses All Five Boroughs Car-Free

Though not as cyclist-oriented as Montréal — the most bike-friendly city in North America — New York is a great place to get around on two wheels. The city has the country's largest docked bikeshare program, and it's the starting point for the longest multi-use trail in the United States. The Big Apple also hosts large-scale cycling events like the TD Five Boro Bike Tour, a massive spring bike festival that invites riders on a car-free, 40-mile trip through all five boroughs.

Sponsored by the nonprofit organization Bike New York, the event has been running for nearly half a century. The NGO was born in February 1977 when 250 participants set out on a ride (then called the "Five Boro Challenge") organized by American Youth Hostels and the NYC Board of Education. The route traversed the city's five boroughs, with a single rest stop in the Bronx where riders could snack on complimentary hot dogs and sodas provided by Nathan's. However, it wasn't closed to traffic, so the cyclists' safety was at risk. Long story short, Bike New York, a group dedicated to promoting bicycle safety, was formed. Every year since, it has hosted the Five Boro Bike Tour on the first Sunday in May.

These days, the event brings in more than 30,000 annual riders, including participants from over 60 countries. "Riding through the streets of NYC with no cars was such a great experience," said one cyclist from Philadelphia on TripAdvisor. "You'll cycle through the canyons of New York's financial district, past the stores and theaters of Midtown, through Central Park, Harlem, Queens, Brooklyn, and over the Verrazzano Bridge and into Staten Island," said another cyclist on Google, who described the ride as "awesome" and "one-of-a-kind."