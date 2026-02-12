This City Took The Crown For Most Bike-Friendly In North America (And It's Not Portland)
Most travelers aren't surprised to hear that the majority of bicycle-friendly cities around the world are in Europe. Taking first place in the Copenhagenize Index, a comprehensive ranking of bicycle-friendly destinations, is Utrecht, Amsterdam's lesser-known and just-as-pretty sister city in the Netherlands, followed closely by Copenhagen and Ghent. But the first North American city to make it onto the list isn't what you'd expect. Coming in at No. 15 — well ahead of the cyclist-oriented Portland, Oregon, which landed at No. 35 — is the Canadian city of Montréal.
How did Québec's largest city, best known to many for its charming Parisian atmosphere, rank higher than contenders like Portland or Minneapolis (which was, a decade ago, the only U.S. city to appear on the top 20 list)? According to the Copenhagenize Index, it has to do with long-term planning and an enhanced budget for biking infrastructure. Both are driven by political leadership, with a succession of city administrations prioritizing urban cycling as a key mode of transit, even during Canada's snowy winters.
The results have been game-changing for cyclists. Montréal is home to the Réseau Express Vélo (Express Bike Network), featuring 119 miles of protected bike lanes that link various neighborhoods. Locals and tourists alike can borrow bicycles from the BIXI bike-share program and explore the city's cycling paths from the cute cobbled streets of historic Old Montréal to the trendy Mile End neighborhood. (You can book your ride right at the bike station or on the BIXI app from about $1 per one-way trip, or $17 for a monthly membership).
Explore Montréal on two wheels
Montréal's cyclist-friendly infrastructure is strong — from protected bike lanes and improved intersection safety to the implementation of vélorues (bicycle streets), where cyclists have priority over motor vehicles. But there's another reason its cycling scene is thriving: Montrealers are willing to get around on bicycles when temperatures drop. The BIXI organization experimented with a winter bike share in 2023-2024, and the pilot was a success, contributing to the bike share system setting a new record of 13 million trips recorded in 2024.
The city's cold-weather cyclists are enthusiastic about the experience. As one local said on Reddit, it's a great way to embrace the season, "enjoying the cold and getting some fun exercise while everyone else is miserable and huddled into the buses and the metro." They added, "it's much easier for a 'normal person' (read: not a total cycle nut) to commute by bike here." While some cyclists mentioned that studded bicycle tires can be helpful for winter terrain, others say no special equipment is needed. "Dressing in layers is crucial," wrote one cyclist. "If you don't feel a little cold at the start, you will be sweating by the time you arrive."
No matter the season, bike-friendly Montréal is a joy to explore on a self-guided excursion or a guided tour. If you're a first-timer to the city, try the Highlights Bike Tour (from $66 per person) by Fitz Montréal Bike Tours. The small-group ride is a three-hour spin around Old Montréal, the riverfront, downtown, and the neighborhoods of Le Plateau and Le Village. In addition to taking you past some of the city's design highlights, Montreal on Wheels' Vista Architecture Bike Tour ($58) includes a ride on the Formula 1 track on Notre-Dame Island.