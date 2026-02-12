This City Took The Crown For Most Bike-Friendly In North America (And It's Not Portland)

Most travelers aren't surprised to hear that the majority of bicycle-friendly cities around the world are in Europe. Taking first place in the Copenhagenize Index, a comprehensive ranking of bicycle-friendly destinations, is Utrecht, Amsterdam's lesser-known and just-as-pretty sister city in the Netherlands, followed closely by Copenhagen and Ghent. But the first North American city to make it onto the list isn't what you'd expect. Coming in at No. 15 — well ahead of the cyclist-oriented Portland, Oregon, which landed at No. 35 — is the Canadian city of Montréal.

How did Québec's largest city, best known to many for its charming Parisian atmosphere, rank higher than contenders like Portland or Minneapolis (which was, a decade ago, the only U.S. city to appear on the top 20 list)? According to the Copenhagenize Index, it has to do with long-term planning and an enhanced budget for biking infrastructure. Both are driven by political leadership, with a succession of city administrations prioritizing urban cycling as a key mode of transit, even during Canada's snowy winters.

The results have been game-changing for cyclists. Montréal is home to the Réseau Express Vélo (Express Bike Network), featuring 119 miles of protected bike lanes that link various neighborhoods. Locals and tourists alike can borrow bicycles from the BIXI bike-share program and explore the city's cycling paths from the cute cobbled streets of historic Old Montréal to the trendy Mile End neighborhood. (You can book your ride right at the bike station or on the BIXI app from about $1 per one-way trip, or $17 for a monthly membership).