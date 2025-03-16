New York's 750-Mile, Multi-Use Trail Offers Lush Valleys, Charming Villages, And Riverfront Beauty
If you want to see everything New York has to offer, from towering skyscrapers to gorgeous woodland paths, you might want to consider the Empire State Trail. This route is the longest multi-use trail in the United States and is made up of 20 smaller trails. As you explore, you'll come upon gorgeous waterfronts and quaint little communities. Whether you're hoping to go for a scenic stroll or embark on a multi-day bicycling journey across the state, this New York route has everything you need for your next adventure.
There are a few different ways to traverse this iconic route. If you follow it end to end, you can start near the Canadian border and end in the heart of New York City itself (or go the other direction and end up North). About halfway through this stretch, the path branches off to Buffalo, crossing the state horizontally. Along the way, you'll be treated to glorious views of the Erie Canal, have the opportunity to walk through the medieval gardens of the Met Cloisters, see the Adirondacks (one of New York's best mountain ranges), cross the Walkway over the Hudson [pictured], and head into artsy, hippie town of New Paltz to explore the old stone buildings. There's plenty to do and see along every section of this trail — whether or not you want to commit to the entire 750-mile expedition.
See the diverse landscape of New York State along the Empire State Trail
If you're planning to start your journey from the Canada Border, you're going to be traveling along the Champlain Valley Trail. Along the way, you'll see views of beautiful Lake Champlain and explore the breathtaking Adirondacks — just be aware that this stretch is considered fairly dangerous for cyclists. While the mountains rising up on either side of the road are beautiful, they don't leave a lot of room for anyone outside of cars to travel safely.
Fortunately, the equally gorgeous Erie Canalway Trail, which takes you through charming small towns and villages from Albany to Buffalo, is very safe to bike. For the majority of it, you don't even have to share the trail with cars and can simply enjoy gliding next to the crystal blue water. Although this 340-mile section diverts you from the north-south leg of the route, history buffs will enjoy the unique stops along the way.
If the stunning views along the canal get repetitive, the Hudson River Valley Greenway section of the journey is the solution. This route is made up of multiple beloved trails going all the way from Albany to New York City. It includes rail and riverside trails, allowing you to wind your way along wide forest paths and along the shore of the beautiful Hudson River. Finally, your journey ends in Manhattan itself, taking you through Battery Park City, the Hudson River Park, and Riverside Park.
Planning your trip along the Empire State Trail
While planning, you're going to want to be realistic about how long it will take you to walk, snowshoe, ski, or bike the section of the trail you're interested in. The fastest known walking time was Ken Burke in 2021, and he managed to complete the entire route in less than 12 days on foot — but that's far from typical.
Unless you're planning to thru-hike and camp along the Empire State Trail, you're probably going to want to find places to stay along the way. It is technically possible to camp along this route, but because much of the trail goes through populated areas, it can be hard to find campgrounds. While there are some great campsites near New York City, the only section of the trail that has truly reliable camping is the area around the Erie and Champlain Canal Trail, and sites are only available between May and October. You're probably better off using the official Empire State Trail interactive map to identify hotels, motels, and bed and breakfasts to stay at.
When you complete your trip, you probably won't be excited to turn around and do the whole thing again. Fortunately, it is possible to take the train back to your starting destination, whether you chose to start or finish in New York City. Amtrak's Empire Service route can bring you from Buffalo to Albany to NYC, while the Adirondack route stretches from Albany to Canada. Make reservations in advance, and be prepared to pay an upcharge to bring your bicycle onboard if you're cycling the trail.