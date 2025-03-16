New York's 750-Mile, Multi-Use Trail Offers Lush Valleys, Charming Villages, And Riverfront Beauty

If you want to see everything New York has to offer, from towering skyscrapers to gorgeous woodland paths, you might want to consider the Empire State Trail. This route is the longest multi-use trail in the United States and is made up of 20 smaller trails. As you explore, you'll come upon gorgeous waterfronts and quaint little communities. Whether you're hoping to go for a scenic stroll or embark on a multi-day bicycling journey across the state, this New York route has everything you need for your next adventure.

There are a few different ways to traverse this iconic route. If you follow it end to end, you can start near the Canadian border and end in the heart of New York City itself (or go the other direction and end up North). About halfway through this stretch, the path branches off to Buffalo, crossing the state horizontally. Along the way, you'll be treated to glorious views of the Erie Canal, have the opportunity to walk through the medieval gardens of the Met Cloisters, see the Adirondacks (one of New York's best mountain ranges), cross the Walkway over the Hudson [pictured], and head into artsy, hippie town of New Paltz to explore the old stone buildings. There's plenty to do and see along every section of this trail — whether or not you want to commit to the entire 750-mile expedition.