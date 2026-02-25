5 Household Items You Should Always Unplug Before Going On Vacation, According To Home Safety Experts

The excitement and anticipation of an upcoming vacation is always mixed with the practical matters that need to get sorted ahead of time. After all, who wants to arrive at the airport and discover they needed to renew their passport before it expired or open their suitcase and discover they forgot their bathing suit? But while you might be busy packing for a trip with multiple kids, you'll want to take the time to slow down and make sure your home is secure before you leave. Because whether that's setting your alarm properly or unplugging appliances, taking the proper precautions will allow you to enjoy your time away without any worries.

The latter is critical, not only for energy savings but also for fire prevention. According to Electrical Safety Foundation International, an estimated 51,000 homes are affected by electrical fires each year, causing over $1.3 billion in damage. Of course, these fires can occur at any time, but the last thing anyone wants to happen is a fire while they're sunning themselves on the beach.

With that in mind, we looked to see which common household items can present real problems if left plugged in while you are away on a trip. By evaluating data from home and fire safety experts, as well as looking out for energy vampires, we came up with five items that you'll want to be sure to unplug before heading out the door. (See more information on our methodology at the end.) Not only will your electric bill thank you, but you'll also be able to enjoy your time away without worrying about a fire emergency back at home.