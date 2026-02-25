5 Household Items You Should Always Unplug Before Going On Vacation, According To Home Safety Experts
The excitement and anticipation of an upcoming vacation is always mixed with the practical matters that need to get sorted ahead of time. After all, who wants to arrive at the airport and discover they needed to renew their passport before it expired or open their suitcase and discover they forgot their bathing suit? But while you might be busy packing for a trip with multiple kids, you'll want to take the time to slow down and make sure your home is secure before you leave. Because whether that's setting your alarm properly or unplugging appliances, taking the proper precautions will allow you to enjoy your time away without any worries.
The latter is critical, not only for energy savings but also for fire prevention. According to Electrical Safety Foundation International, an estimated 51,000 homes are affected by electrical fires each year, causing over $1.3 billion in damage. Of course, these fires can occur at any time, but the last thing anyone wants to happen is a fire while they're sunning themselves on the beach.
With that in mind, we looked to see which common household items can present real problems if left plugged in while you are away on a trip. By evaluating data from home and fire safety experts, as well as looking out for energy vampires, we came up with five items that you'll want to be sure to unplug before heading out the door. (See more information on our methodology at the end.) Not only will your electric bill thank you, but you'll also be able to enjoy your time away without worrying about a fire emergency back at home.
Toaster
Our first item takes us to the kitchen, and one of its most common appliances, the toaster. As with many appliances on our list, toasters present a fire hazard because of their heating elements. Left unchecked, they can become a major threat.
Why? Unless you are scrupulous about cleaning them, pop-up toasters and toaster ovens can have a buildup of crumbs or even grease inside. Both provide the right amount of fuel for a fire that could be sparked by a power surge or electrical malfunction. And if your appliance is older, there's a bigger chance that the cord could be frayed or damaged, leaving an even greater possibility of a fire. This risk is always present, whether you're on vacation or not, which is why the U.S. Fire Administration recommends that all small appliances are unplugged while not in use.
If you are in the bad habit of leaving your toaster plugged in, you'll want to add unplugging it and any other kitchen appliances, such as an air fryer or rice cooker, to your vacation to-do list. As an added bonus, unplugging will prevent them from continuing to draw electricity, particularly if they have digital displays or internal timers. These types of appliances are known as "energy vampires," as they have standby modes that use energy that we're often unaware of. By taking the extra time to remove the plugs from the outlets, you are not only cutting down on a fire risk but also saving energy.
Clothes dryer
While it might not be something you think of immediately, unplugging your dryer before heading out the door for a vacation is also a good idea. Dryers generate quite a bit of heat, putting them on the list of appliances that present a fire risk. In fact, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), this common household appliance is responsible for nearly 14,000 house fires a year.
As can happen with many electronics, a rogue storm and lightning strike can cause power surges that could spark a fire. A dryer can be particularly dangerous because of the lint and dust that can build up in the lint trap and ducts, providing an easy substance to catch fire. Unfortunately, this is the main reason that dryers catch fire, as homeowners often neglect to clean them regularly, leading to buildup.
To avoid any potential issues, Appliance Rescue Service, a Dallas-based appliance repair company, recommends taking the time to unplug your dryer if you'll be away for an extended period of time. This small extra step will save you from any unwelcome surprises that might occur while you're enjoying your holiday.
Phone charger
A phone or tablet charger may seem harmless enough, but it's wise the unplug them before you jet off on vacation. There are several reasons why this is a good idea, especially if your charger is older or off brand. As chargers age, their components can deteriorate, increasing the risk of overheating and creating a safety hazard. And while third-party chargers may be attractive for their affordable prices, not all of them have the proper safety certifications, which can make them even more prone to overheating.
While the heat generated from a charger may not seem like much, one Reddit user in the r/travel subreddit recalled an experience that made them reflect and always unplug before they left the house. "I once had a phone charger get red hot just plugged into the wall, I burned my hand when I grabbed it to plug in my phone," they wrote. "Ever since then, I unplug everything except the fridge whenever I leave for an extended time."
However, fire safety isn't the only reason you'll want to keep your chargers unplugged while you're away. Meyer's, an HVAC, plumbing, and electrical expert based in Northwest Indiana, suggests keeping these energy vampires unplugged, as they do continue to draw electricity while connected to the outlet.
Space heater
Portable space heaters are a popular choice, whether you are looking to heat a small apartment or just keep a particular room cozy. According to a 2026 report by Market Reports World, over 18 million electric space heaters are purchased every year in the United States. And while many new models have built-in safety measures to prevent overheating, there are still plenty of reasons why experts suggest they stay unplugged while you are away.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, between 2019 and 2021, an average of 1,600 residential fires a year were caused by portable space heaters. To keep yourself safe from fire, the Electrical Safety Foundation International suggests always unplugging your portable space heater anytime it's not in use and especially if you are out of the home. When plugged into the wall, space heaters still present a fire risk due to electrical faults, power surges, or short circuits. By simply keeping them unplugged, you can have peace of mind that all will be safe and sound upon your return.
Hair styling tools
Our last item takes us into the bathroom, where other heat-drawing appliances are best left unplugged. Many people use curling irons or hair straighteners on a daily basis, preferring to leave them plugged in when not in use to have them easily accessible. But for all the reasons we've mentioned above, unless you plan on packing your travel flat iron, you'll want to make sure you unplug them and let them cool down before you leave the house.
According to Michigan-based Frankenmuth Insurance, these beauty tools can reach a scorching 450 degrees Fahrenheit, and they can take over 30 minutes to cool down. Even when they are cooled down, they're best left in a secure place and unplugged from the outlet, which avoids any concern or confusion about whether or not they are actually switched off. According to the U.K.'s Electrical Safety First (via Humberside Fire and Rescue Service), one in 12 women admit to accidentally leaving a beauty appliance on when not in use.
While many styling tools have an automatic shutoff that turn them off after a set period (often between 30 minutes and two hours), this doesn't completely mitigate risk. These tools are designed to reach full temperature in minutes, meaning they could do real harm if left on unattended, particularly if they are close to flammable materials. By getting in the habit of unplugging them, leaving them to cool, and then placing them in a safe place, you can avoid any concerns while away.
Methodology
To compile this list of the five common household items you should unplug before going on vacation, we looked to fire safety experts, such as the U.S. Fire Administration and the National Fire Protection Association, to see which items were most prone to causing fires in the home. We also followed advice from experts in the industry about which of these items act as "energy vampires."
To make the list as complete as possible, we looked to include a variety of common household items from different rooms in the house, from the kitchen to the bathroom, as well as unexpected items like a phone charger that may often go overlooked. By laying out the reasons why each item should be left unplugged, we've created a list that will allow homeowners to understand which items may present a hazard and think holistically about their home and how to keep it safe before they leave for an extended period. For maximum safety, keep in mind that other appliances and electronics not included here may also need to be unplugged before you leave for a trip.