Major Airport Permanently Closes Shops And Restaurants, Leaving Travelers With Fewer Options
Dining and shopping are two underrated (and sometimes necessary) activities when transiting through an airport. The importance of good eating at airports is why travelers have praised Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport as the best foodie airport. It's also why Altezza Travel spent time and resources to determine that Newark Liberty International Airport serves the worst airport food in the entire country. Both quality and quantity of choice are valued. Unfortunately for Florida residents and vacationers, Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) has permanently closed some of its restaurants and stores, reducing both its quality and quantity of airport dining and shopping.
The closure of multiple shops and restaurants in the airport's main terminal and Concourse C is part of the ongoing Terminal Expansion Project Phase 1. The project aims to provide more amenities, as well as better transit efficiency by expanding the airport terminal. However, in the meantime, this means that passengers will have to go without certain concessions.
According to an official Lee County Port Authority press release, as of February 2, 2026, seven pre-security shops and restaurants are now permanently closed. These include Great American Bagel and Sbarro in Concourse C, removing two go-to dining options for passengers. In the main terminal, you can no longer shop at Jose Cuervo Tequileria, Brighton Collectibles, Coastal News, Dylan's Candy Bar, and the PGA Tour Shop. This means that the only shopping and dining options now available at RSW before security check are two Dunkin' concessions, a Grab & Go kiosk, and Beaches Travelmart.
Where you can now dine and shop at RSW
Fortunately, Southwest Florida International Airport seems to have only closed shops and restaurants before its security checks. For now, passengers can still enjoy all the usual concessions after going through security. These are outlined on the airport's main terminal map, including Lego, Keylime Bistro, Fort Myers Brewing Co., Beaches Boardwalk Cafe, Relay, Hudson, The Shell Factory, and others. These permanent closures impact people seeing friends or family off at the airport the most, as they won't have many places to sit and eat or drink with them before security.
As for the future of RSW, the expansion work continues to take longer and cost more than originally envisioned. It's now expected to cost over $670 million and won't be completed until sometime in 2027. Fortunately, the work isn't being funded by taxpayer dollars, which would only add to the headache for frustrated travelers. Comments on RSW's Facebook post about the closures indicate a mixture of growing discontent towards the airport's current state and optimism for an improved airport experience. New dining options are expected to be added once the work is done, which could win over passengers again.
Southwest Florida International Airport is one of the 50 most popular airports for passengers in America. It served over 11 million passengers in 2024 and 2025, breaking records for passenger traffic both years. RSW is approximately a 25-minute drive from Fort Myers and Cape Coral, two popular vacation destinations. Cape Coral in particular is an idyllic gateway to the Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve, a wildlife-filled gem with a scenic boardwalk trail.