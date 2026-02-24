Dining and shopping are two underrated (and sometimes necessary) activities when transiting through an airport. The importance of good eating at airports is why travelers have praised Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport as the best foodie airport. It's also why Altezza Travel spent time and resources to determine that Newark Liberty International Airport serves the worst airport food in the entire country. Both quality and quantity of choice are valued. Unfortunately for Florida residents and vacationers, Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) has permanently closed some of its restaurants and stores, reducing both its quality and quantity of airport dining and shopping.

The closure of multiple shops and restaurants in the airport's main terminal and Concourse C is part of the ongoing Terminal Expansion Project Phase 1. The project aims to provide more amenities, as well as better transit efficiency by expanding the airport terminal. However, in the meantime, this means that passengers will have to go without certain concessions.

According to an official Lee County Port Authority press release, as of February 2, 2026, seven pre-security shops and restaurants are now permanently closed. These include Great American Bagel and Sbarro in Concourse C, removing two go-to dining options for passengers. In the main terminal, you can no longer shop at Jose Cuervo Tequileria, Brighton Collectibles, Coastal News, Dylan's Candy Bar, and the PGA Tour Shop. This means that the only shopping and dining options now available at RSW before security check are two Dunkin' concessions, a Grab & Go kiosk, and Beaches Travelmart.