This Popular East Coast Hub Serves The Worst Airport Food In The Entire Country, According To A Study

Airport dining can feel like a gamble. While some airport restaurants serve great drinks and snacks (like the mouth-watering wine lounge Vino Volo that was named the best airport restaurant of 2025), others simply aren't up to par, serving undercooked or overcooked food that's overpriced and almost inedible. A 2025 report from tour operator Altezza Travel ranked the worst American airports for getting food. The worst one? Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, New Jersey.

Looking at the 20 busiest airports in the United States (via the FAA), Altezza Travel scored each spot based on price, Google ratings, foot traffic, and percentage of restaurants with fewer than three stars. Each category was given a score from 1 to 5. Based on the scoring system, Newark Liberty International Airport received a total score of 8 out of 20.

According to the study, Newark's airport restaurants have a combined average rating of 2.6 out of 5 stars. The airport also has some of the highest prices in the country, with an average meal cost of $23.10. Plus, you might have to wait a long time for your food because Newark is one of America's busiest airports.