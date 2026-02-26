Would You Squeeze Into Europe's Coffin-Sized Airport Napping Pods For Layovers?

Sometimes your flight itinerary has an extended layover. Other times, a passing thunderstorm causes a 4-hour delay. Either way, it's easy to find yourself exhausted while in transit — and it's not always easy to find a way to sleep comfortably at the airport. Luckily, some European travel hubs are experimenting with optional services for weary travelers. At Istanbul Airport (IST), dedicated sleeping pods offer a spot for an uninterrupted snooze.

The amenity may sound futuristic, but then again, IST is not a run-of-the-mill airport. The massive global hub, which has an impressive annual passenger capacity of 90 million passengers, is one of the world's highest-performing and operationally complex airports, per Cirium's 2025 On-Time Performance Review. Istanbul Airport was also voted the "Best Airport in the World" by the readers of Travel + Leisure, thanks in part to its smart design, attentive customer service, and traveler-friendly features — including its rent-by-the-hour "iGA Sleepods" beside the airport's international Terminal D gates.

The Sleepod area has 44 "sleeping cabins" where travelers can rest during layovers. With retractable roofs, the capsule-like pods are coffin-like in shape and size, but luckily for anyone who struggles with claustrophobia, they're partly open. Each Sleepod has a luggage storage compartment where you can store your carry-on, plus electric and USB ports for charging your devices while you nap. Rates for iGA Sleepods vary according to the time of day, but given that Istanbul Airport has a well-earned reputation for being exorbitantly expensive, the prices are relatively reasonable. The most affordable hourly price is €14 during daylight hours, with the highest rates (€26 per hour) occurring between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. For €5 each, you can add a blanket or pillow for extra comfort. These extras are furnished by staff members behind the sleeping area's reception desk, the same people who clean and sanitize each pod after use.