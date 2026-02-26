Michigan's Gateway To The Great Outdoors Is A Scenic Village With Golf Courses And Lakes

Coastal dwellers may think beachy fun is only of the saltwater variety. However, those living lake-adjacent know there's a world of adventure awaiting in the fresh water. For example, you can enjoy sun-drenched days on boats or on the sand at the must-see beaches along the Great Lakes. For another gateway to the scenic lakes and golf courses of Michigan, pay a visit to Rothbury, located about one hour north of Grand Rapids, an artsy city with mini-Chicago vibes. The closest airport is the Muskegon County Airport, which is about 30 minutes from Rothbury, but the Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, which is about an hour away, offers more options.

Just 4 miles east of Lake Michigan, Rothbury is a tiny village of about 500 people. It was initially called Greenwood after early settler Nelson Green, but the town became Rothbury in 1879 to avoid confusion with yet another place called Greenwood. Rothbury demonstrates small-town whimsy with local events, including holiday decorating contests and Easter egg hunts. It also goes big when it comes to the outdoors, like the newly paved William Field Memorial Hart-Montague Trail, a 22-mile path connecting the town to Shelby in the north and Montague in the south. Additionally, its light really shines with Electric Forest, a four-day summer music festival held at the Double JJ Resort, which more than triples the area's population.

Even if you don't plan to jam the night away at the gathering, the resort is a good place to park yourself when in Rothbury. You can stay in a log home with a furnished kitchen, a family cabin, the Loft Hotel, or one of the Thoroughbred Suites. This self-contained complex with rustic lodge dining can also kickstart some fun with its indoor water park — filled with slides, a lazy river, and a wave pool — or the outdoor water park and mini glow golf.