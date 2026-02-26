Michigan's Gateway To The Great Outdoors Is A Scenic Village With Golf Courses And Lakes
Coastal dwellers may think beachy fun is only of the saltwater variety. However, those living lake-adjacent know there's a world of adventure awaiting in the fresh water. For example, you can enjoy sun-drenched days on boats or on the sand at the must-see beaches along the Great Lakes. For another gateway to the scenic lakes and golf courses of Michigan, pay a visit to Rothbury, located about one hour north of Grand Rapids, an artsy city with mini-Chicago vibes. The closest airport is the Muskegon County Airport, which is about 30 minutes from Rothbury, but the Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, which is about an hour away, offers more options.
Just 4 miles east of Lake Michigan, Rothbury is a tiny village of about 500 people. It was initially called Greenwood after early settler Nelson Green, but the town became Rothbury in 1879 to avoid confusion with yet another place called Greenwood. Rothbury demonstrates small-town whimsy with local events, including holiday decorating contests and Easter egg hunts. It also goes big when it comes to the outdoors, like the newly paved William Field Memorial Hart-Montague Trail, a 22-mile path connecting the town to Shelby in the north and Montague in the south. Additionally, its light really shines with Electric Forest, a four-day summer music festival held at the Double JJ Resort, which more than triples the area's population.
Even if you don't plan to jam the night away at the gathering, the resort is a good place to park yourself when in Rothbury. You can stay in a log home with a furnished kitchen, a family cabin, the Loft Hotel, or one of the Thoroughbred Suites. This self-contained complex with rustic lodge dining can also kickstart some fun with its indoor water park — filled with slides, a lazy river, and a wave pool — or the outdoor water park and mini glow golf.
Lake-side fun in Michigan
Part of Michigan's allure is experiencing the best of all worlds simultaneously — beaches, lakes, hiking, and fishing. Nearby Lucky Lake Campground offers daily admission for swimming in its clear 40-acre sand bottom lake or catch-and-release fishing, and you can also see coyotes, bobcats, and whitetail deer on the grounds. From Rothbury, you're less than a 20-minute drive from Silver Lake State Park. Here, you can swim in the inland lake, relax on the 4-mile Lake Michigan shoreline, take a hike, or enjoy the adrenaline rush of sandboarding down or riding across the towering dunes. Cool off in Silver Lake, where the water is more placid and less frigid than in Lake Michigan, or rent a kayak, paddleboat, or boat for a possible fishing haul of bass, bluegill, or walleye.
Considered the state's most popular park, Ludington State Park is about a 45-minute drive from Rothbury. Within the 5,300-acre park, you can hike the numerous trails, including the 1.8-mile trek to Big Sable Point Lighthouse. You can also hook some northern pike and bass at Hamlin Lake or canoe your way along the lake's pathway. Reviewers speak glowingly of Muskegon State Park, where you can witness sunsets and the Northern Lights, relax on the shore of Lake Michigan, or boat and fish on Muskegon Lake. The major attraction here is the Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park, where Olympics fans can race down the summer luge track. You can also glide up to 25 miles per hour on the quarter-mile zip line, rock climb, or try a treasure-hunt hike. Prices range from $10 to $64 for the activities (at the time of writing), while hiking the five miles of paved trails is free.
Teeing off in Michigan
Hopefully, you can squeeze in a tee time on your vacation, since Rothbury and its neighboring communities offer a number of chances to hit the links in scenic, verdant settings. Thoroughbred Golf Club at the Double JJ Resort is an 18-hole course designed by renowned architect Arthur Hills, with four sets of tees to appeal to all golfers. One golfer on Google praises it for displaying "meadows, lakes, and forest [landscapes]." If you'd like to spend less on green fees, Grand View Golf Course delivers on views and rolling hills, along with the challenge of navigating 40 sand traps. Depending on your age, rates range from $20 to $55 for 9 to 18 holes (at the time of writing).
You can combine golf with atmospheric dining by playing a round at Benona Shores Golf Course. Close by in Shelby, this short 18-hole executive course comes with breezes off Lake Michigan and views at its Farmhouse Kitchen + Market. They offer craft cocktails, like hard lemonade in mason jars, and locally sourced fare, including burgers, salads, and pulled pork sandwiches. Yelp reviewers tout the course's beauty amid pine trees and apple orchards, as well as its consistent upkeep. Its 18-hole sister course, Oceana Golf Club — about 10 miles from Rothbury — challenges players' short game skills with its small, fast greens. It also garners approval for immaculate maintenance and lush grounds. Another charming gem of a Michigan beach town worth exploring is Charlevoix, which is triple the fun, since it's situated between three lakes.