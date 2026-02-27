​​​​Montana's Largest Artificial Lake Is The Perfect Destination For Peaceful Fishing And Water Sports

One of the best things to do at Fort Peck Lake is to go fishing. There are 50 different kinds of fish lurking below the water, with walleye, northern pike, chinook salmon, sauger, paddlefish, and trout being popular to catch. Get the Net Outfitters offers charter fishing trips on Fort Peck Lake, which can be tailored depending on what you want to catch. Anglers casting a line for salmon should time their visit for the middle of July to the beginning of September — but fishing is year-round here. Ice fishing is also possible if you're visiting during the winter months. The wide open spaces — thanks to Fort Peck Lake's massive size — make for a peaceful atmosphere for anglers.

There's plenty more to enjoy here beyond fishing, including access to a variety of water sports. Get out on the lake for a cruise by renting a surf boat or speed boat, or go jet skiing, water skiing, wakeboarding, swimming, or tubing. Invert Sports can arrange rentals, and there are a number of marinas, such as Fort Peck Marina and Rock Creek Marina, that offer docking. The six nearby recreation areas offer easy access to the lake.

Fort Peck Lake is located in eastern Montana, not far from the remote and historic city of Glasgow. The closest major airport is Billings Logan International Airport, which is about a 4.5-hour drive away. Some of the roads to the reservoir are unpaved, and can be difficult or impossible to drive when wet — so be sure to check the weather beforehand. For nearby accommodation, check into the Fort Peck Hotel. This historic property was built in 1934 and also boasts a buzzing on-site bar, the Silver Spoon Saloon.