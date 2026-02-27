Montana's Largest Artificial Lake Is The Perfect Destination For Peaceful Fishing And Water Sports
Montana is well-known for its superb natural landscapes and national parks like Glacier and Yellowstone. While lots of visitors are now traveling to Montana for nature and adventure, there are still plenty of lesser-known, beautiful spots to avoid the crowds. For example, head to Fort Peck Lake, the largest man-made body of water in Montana and the fifth-largest artificial lake in the U.S., and you'll enjoy a remote getaway perfect for outdoor enthusiasts.
Fort Peck Lake is 134 miles long, and it boasts a shoreline of 1,520 miles. The reservoir was created in the 1930s by building a 3.8-mile dam across the Missouri River, the longest river in the U.S. with endless recreation opportunities. At the time, this was one of the biggest public works projects in the country. The lake is surrounded by Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge, which covers 1 million acres and is known for outdoor recreation, camping, and birdwatching. Wildlife around Fort Peck Lake includes deer, elk, bighorn sheep, and pronghorns — you'll also probably spot some of the 235 species of birds that inhabit the wildlife refuge. It's an excellent spot for fishing, water sports, and just relaxing in this remote area.
What to do at Fort Peck Lake
One of the best things to do at Fort Peck Lake is to go fishing. There are 50 different kinds of fish lurking below the water, with walleye, northern pike, chinook salmon, sauger, paddlefish, and trout being popular to catch. Get the Net Outfitters offers charter fishing trips on Fort Peck Lake, which can be tailored depending on what you want to catch. Anglers casting a line for salmon should time their visit for the middle of July to the beginning of September — but fishing is year-round here. Ice fishing is also possible if you're visiting during the winter months. The wide open spaces — thanks to Fort Peck Lake's massive size — make for a peaceful atmosphere for anglers.
There's plenty more to enjoy here beyond fishing, including access to a variety of water sports. Get out on the lake for a cruise by renting a surf boat or speed boat, or go jet skiing, water skiing, wakeboarding, swimming, or tubing. Invert Sports can arrange rentals, and there are a number of marinas, such as Fort Peck Marina and Rock Creek Marina, that offer docking. The six nearby recreation areas offer easy access to the lake.
Fort Peck Lake is located in eastern Montana, not far from the remote and historic city of Glasgow. The closest major airport is Billings Logan International Airport, which is about a 4.5-hour drive away. Some of the roads to the reservoir are unpaved, and can be difficult or impossible to drive when wet — so be sure to check the weather beforehand. For nearby accommodation, check into the Fort Peck Hotel. This historic property was built in 1934 and also boasts a buzzing on-site bar, the Silver Spoon Saloon.