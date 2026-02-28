Montana's Ranch Near Glacier National Park Offers An All-Inclusive Escape To Outdoor Thrills And Wine Tasting

For some, the idea of the perfect Montana getaway means exploring national parks. Others dream of channeling their inner cowboy and experiencing life on a dude ranch. But some travelers just can't decide — and instead want to do it all. If you're like me and fall into that category, you may want to check out Bar W Guest Ranch, a dude ranch that's only 40 minutes away from Glacier National Park, the U.S. park that's known as the Crown of the Continent. A stay there includes a six-day all-inclusive escape. One packaged price covers your room, three meals a day, and activities that range from riding horses through the mountains and forests to wine and whiskey tastings.

Located in Whitefish, Bar W Guest Ranch is one of Montana's five best dude ranches. The outdoor thrills and equestrian adventures offered there are a big part of what makes it one of the best. There are plenty of activities in the all-inclusive package to keep visitors busy, but I also enjoyed the convenience of being able to explore more of Montana's great outdoors while I was there.

Full Disclosure: Explore Whitefish invited me to the area and covered the expenses for my four-day stay in its region. One of the places I stayed during my visit was Bar W Guest Ranch. I was there for two nights and participated in the Swisher Lake Trail Ride. I also saw the presentation by Wild Wings Recovery Center and sampled local wine and whiskey during my time there.