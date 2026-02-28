Montana's Ranch Near Glacier National Park Offers An All-Inclusive Escape To Outdoor Thrills And Wine Tasting
For some, the idea of the perfect Montana getaway means exploring national parks. Others dream of channeling their inner cowboy and experiencing life on a dude ranch. But some travelers just can't decide — and instead want to do it all. If you're like me and fall into that category, you may want to check out Bar W Guest Ranch, a dude ranch that's only 40 minutes away from Glacier National Park, the U.S. park that's known as the Crown of the Continent. A stay there includes a six-day all-inclusive escape. One packaged price covers your room, three meals a day, and activities that range from riding horses through the mountains and forests to wine and whiskey tastings.
Located in Whitefish, Bar W Guest Ranch is one of Montana's five best dude ranches. The outdoor thrills and equestrian adventures offered there are a big part of what makes it one of the best. There are plenty of activities in the all-inclusive package to keep visitors busy, but I also enjoyed the convenience of being able to explore more of Montana's great outdoors while I was there.
Full Disclosure: Explore Whitefish invited me to the area and covered the expenses for my four-day stay in its region. One of the places I stayed during my visit was Bar W Guest Ranch. I was there for two nights and participated in the Swisher Lake Trail Ride. I also saw the presentation by Wild Wings Recovery Center and sampled local wine and whiskey during my time there.
Outdoor thrills at Bar W Guest Ranch
I had never stayed at a dude ranch prior to my visit and really didn't know what to expect. I was surprised to find that it made me feel like a kid at summer camp — but with much cooler activities. Bar W Guest Ranch offers an array of outdoor thrills to fill your time. Some of the immersive cowboy experiences give you a chance to be part of a cattle drive and learn to rope. You can also enjoy other activities like skeet shooting, hiking, archery, and even hatchet throwing.
One of the highlights for many, though, is the time spent on horseback. There are a variety of packages, and you can customize your experience based on how much time you want to spend riding horses, if any. If you're new to horseback riding, that's okay. Riding lessons are available for newbies, while intermediate equestrians will find something to challenge their skills. The staff there took the time to learn about our previous riding experience. Combined with other details, such as our size and comfort levels, they thoughtfully matched us with the right equine companion. My horse was named Hank, and he was perfect.
Some of the riding excursions take place on the equestrian trails at Spencer Mountain and Cliff Lake. However, during my visit, I embarked on a group ride at Swisher Lake. That particular journey led us to an unexpected place: the border between the United States and Canada, tucked away in an unassuming spot in the middle of the woods. Hank and I enjoyed a leisurely ride alongside the fence that divides the two countries.
Wine tastings, games, and fun evening activities at the ranch
The days started with "Cowboy Coffee," a stout brew prepared in a pot over the campfire. After a day full of outdoor thrills, we had more fun after our communal dinner. The all-inclusive package comes with even more evening activities, and you may find yourself singing at the top of your lungs by the campfire, learning to line dance, playing games, or testing your knowledge during trivia. When I was there, representatives from Wild Wings Recovery Center brought birds of prey to the ranch. The avian presentation was followed by a sampling of locally-made spirits and wine. As a tribute to our bird visitors, our wine tasting also included local vino from the Montana-based White Raven Winery.
The ranch also sometimes offers off-site outings to local destinations, like Whitefish, Montana's most charming small town with a storybook downtown. I loved strolling through the streets there and checking out the local art galleries and little shops. It's less than 10 minutes away from the ranch, so even if it's not included in your particular itinerary, you can still easily visit before or after your trip to Bar W Guest Ranch.
The day and evening activities included in an all-inclusive escape at Bar W Guest Ranch may vary. Some weeks are reserved just for adults, while others welcome families. You can also select your accommodations and choose to stay in the lodge, a cabin, a glamping tent, or a covered wagon. Ultimately, you can customize your experience based on your preferences. Prior to my trip, I falsely correlated an all-inclusive escape with just beaches and oceans, but I found this to be a really cool alternative.