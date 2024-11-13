Live Out The Ultimate Western Lifestyle Of Your Dreams At Montana's 5 Best Dude Ranches

Whether you've been inspired by the popular TV show "Yellowstone" or you've always wanted to experience a taste of cowboy life, you should consider a visit to a Montana dude ranch for your next vacation. Montana is called Big Sky Country thanks to its abundance of wide open spaces, majestic mountains, and incredible natural beauty — Montana's even got a beautiful lake that rivals the Caribbean in its blue color. The state is also known as "Cattle Country," but not everyone can be an actual cowboy or cowgirl year-round. That's why dude ranches were made — for those people who want a Western-themed getaway from everyday life.

The first dude ranch in the U.S. was in North Dakota. In the 1880s, the Eaton brothers established a ranch that their friends from big cities liked to visit to sample a bit of cowboy life. By the 1920s, other ranchers across the west, including those in Montana, realized the benefits of being able to host paying guests on their properties, and the tradition continued. While some people like to spend their vacation doing nothing but relaxing by a luxurious hotel pool, others want a little more activity. And you definitely get that with a dude ranch. From the rustic to the refined, these five Montana ranches let you experience life out on the range.