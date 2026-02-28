Kansas' Abandoned Nuclear Missile Silo Has Been Turned Into Cozy Accommodations
There's more to Kansas than wheat fields and prairies, although you may need to head underground to discover the state's coolest spots. Located in central Kansas, just outside the town of Wilson, is a 176-foot-deep silo that once held a nuclear missile — and you can even spend the night inside the abandoned shaft. Like another abandoned missile site in the Florida Everglades, the Atlas Ad Astra Adventure Resort in Kansas is now open to the public for tours, and as a bonus, you can stay overnight. The historic missile base is in the process of being transformed into an educational center for space habitat studies, while also hosting travelers looking for a one-of–a-kind place to spend the night.
The site was built in 1959 during the Cold War and was in use until 1965. The silo housed an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICMB) and was one of the over 70 Atlas F Missile Silos in the U.S. Hour-long guided tours of the fascinating site are available daily at 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., where you can go inside the structure and learn about the Atlas Missile Program. But the real showstopper at Atlas Ad Astra Adventure Resort is the underground two-bedroom bunker, bookable via Airbnb.
Spending the night underground in a former missile silo
The Airbnb part of the site is located underground, where the former missileers lived in the Launch Control Center. This rare accommodation sleeps up to four guests in two bedrooms — one has a king bed, and the other has bunk beds. In a YouTube video, the channel Resist The Grind highlights the modern and cozy amenities within the old, historic site. Some of the furniture is made from old pianos, and there is a kitchen with a mini-fridge and microwave, giving the place a cozy vibe.
The unusual accommodation has rave reviews on Airbnb, boasting a 4.91-star rating at the time of this writing. One reviewer notes that "staying in a decommissioned missile silo is an experience like no other!" More accommodation options are in the works for the lower levels of the silo — eventually, Matthew, the host, hopes to incorporate a wellness center, gift shop, and event center on the property. There's a homey and friendly atmosphere here, with a daily community campfire, outdoor games, and stargazing opportunities. On Airbnb, you can rent the room for about $417, although if you book directly through the website, you may receive a small discount and avoid the platform's high added fees.
The 24-acre property is a welcoming adventure resort, offering tent camping and parking for vans and RVs in a rustic set-up. Primitive toilets and cold showers are available, but there are currently no electric or water hookups — although this will hopefully be added for the 2027 season. Prices for camping are $35 per night. Whether you choose to visit for a tour or spend the night underground, a visit to Atlas Ad Astra Adventure Resort will be one to remember. Explore more nature around the area with a trip to the crystal-clear lake at the scenic Wilson State Park, and check out the engineering marvel of Greensburg's Big Well for more unique road trip stops in Kansas.