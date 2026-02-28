Kansas' Abandoned Nuclear Missile Silo Has Been Turned Into Cozy Accommodations

The Airbnb part of the site is located underground, where the former missileers lived in the Launch Control Center. This rare accommodation sleeps up to four guests in two bedrooms — one has a king bed, and the other has bunk beds. In a YouTube video, the channel Resist The Grind highlights the modern and cozy amenities within the old, historic site. Some of the furniture is made from old pianos, and there is a kitchen with a mini-fridge and microwave, giving the place a cozy vibe.

The unusual accommodation has rave reviews on Airbnb, boasting a 4.91-star rating at the time of this writing. One reviewer notes that "staying in a decommissioned missile silo is an experience like no other!" More accommodation options are in the works for the lower levels of the silo — eventually, Matthew, the host, hopes to incorporate a wellness center, gift shop, and event center on the property. There's a homey and friendly atmosphere here, with a daily community campfire, outdoor games, and stargazing opportunities. On Airbnb, you can rent the room for about $417, although if you book directly through the website, you may receive a small discount and avoid the platform's high added fees.

The 24-acre property is a welcoming adventure resort, offering tent camping and parking for vans and RVs in a rustic set-up. Primitive toilets and cold showers are available, but there are currently no electric or water hookups — although this will hopefully be added for the 2027 season. Prices for camping are $35 per night. Whether you choose to visit for a tour or spend the night underground, a visit to Atlas Ad Astra Adventure Resort will be one to remember. Explore more nature around the area with a trip to the crystal-clear lake at the scenic Wilson State Park, and check out the engineering marvel of Greensburg's Big Well for more unique road trip stops in Kansas.