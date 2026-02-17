Florida's Once-Thriving Everglades Missile Site Was Abandoned And Transformed Into A Landmark Worth Visiting

Enveloped by the warm waters of the Caribbean, Everglades National Park at the southern tip of Florida is a veritable gift of nature. The inhabitants of the Sunshine State understood its value early on, designating 1.5 million acres of land specifically to protect its fragile, yet vital, biodiversity. The national park land was vital indeed, and for reasons besides its natural beauty. Everglades National Park was also the home of a key defensive missile site at the peak of the Cold War, known as the Nike Hercules Missile Base HM-69.

As the shadow of the Cold War and a potential nuclear winter threatened America, it loomed largest over the sunny shores of Florida. With only 90 miles separating Cuba from the Continental U.S, and the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962 putting all Americans on edge, the United States Army understood that a defensive missile base in southern Florida was a nonnegotiable. The U.S. responded to the missile crisis by completing one of the most technologically advanced missile sites in 1965, colloquially abbreviated to "HM-69".

After 14 years of outstanding service, this formidable site of modern history finally received its orders to stand down and tuck the missiles away. Instead of razing HM-69 to the ground for scrap metal, its storied location inside of a national park meant that there was an incentive to turn it into an immersive landmark to preserve its legacy and educate future generations. Less than a two-hour drive from downtown Miami, HM-69 can be visited freely between the months of December and late March. While you can walk it on your own, it's highly recommended you take one of the guided tours offered by the local park Rangers.