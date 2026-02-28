One Of The World's Most Remote Destinations Is A Pacific Island With A Marine Preserve Bigger Than Texas

While the backcountry landscapes found across North America might feel removed from the buzz of the big city, there are only a few destinations on the planet that can really be called remote. One such place is a petite Polynesian outcrop where tourists can explore ancient mysteries and volcanic landscapes, Easter Island. But perhaps one of the most remote locales anywhere in the world is Pitcairn Island, a minuscule speck of rugged cliffs in the South Pacific Ocean not far east of French Polynesia.

Even with planes and boats, it takes almost a week to reach Pitcairn Island, but despite this remoteness, the island is inhabited. Its capital, Adamstown, which overlooks Bounty Bay, boasts a scanty population of barely 35 residents (with the whole island having around 50 residents). Many of them are descendants of crew members from the 18th-century British navy ship, the H.M.S. Bounty. The crew members mutinied and fled to Pitcairn Island, which is still a British Overseas Territory today. The island itself is too small to have an airport, and while Adamstown's human population might be in danger of dwindling to nothing, the marine population in the surrounding waters is doing better than ever.

Pitcairn Island is actually part of the Pitcairn Islands archipelago, which includes the nearby isles of Henderson, Oeno, and Ducie. As of 2015, the Pacific waters encircling the entire Pitcairn Islands cluster have been designated as a marine reserve, with aims to protect the health of the reef systems and aquatic life below the blue depths. Racking up a total surface area of about 324,000 square miles, the Pitcairn Marine Reserve completely dwarfs the entire state of Texas (which can only claim about 268,000 square miles of land area) and is currently the biggest marine preserve in the world.