The humble city break is one of those time-honored traditions that never fails to stir the imagination. Images of moonlight walks aside glittering rivers flash before the eyes, and thoughts turn to the endless possibilities of scintillating street food, fine restaurants, exotic climes, and last-minute make-up-trips.

Still, the actual definition of a city is harder to pin down than you might think. There is an expectation of size or at least some kind of hike in population density when compared to the surrounding area. In most cases, there is also an assumption of heightened regional importance. Because cities act as focal points. Cities mark the exit and arrival points of our most epic journeys; they serve as travel hubs, pit stops, and respite from the more arduous adventures to come.

And yet, some of them buck all these trends; some cities are happy to appear as a mere mark on a map. They are still places of importance, sure, but ones that eschew notions of gleaming metropolises, the decadence of urban sprawl, and the hectic pace of modern life. Across the globe lie cities that would not pass for a village in most places. Such tiny enclaves boast populations that struggle to make triple digits yet still manage to act as commercial hubs or seats of governments that offer charm and character that hits well above their weight. Some are situated well off the beaten track; others exist within cities of their own. More than a few are the result of locations that have fallen on challenging times or else been sidelined by the fickle winds of change. These are 10 of the smallest cities in the world and how to visit them.