Washington's Spring-Fed Lake In The Cascade Foothills Has Camping, Cabins, And Highly Rated Hikes

One of the first things that strikes visitors is how clear it is. One visitor wrote on Google, "The water is so clear, we saw many different varieties of fish." And while its picturesque views — amped by thickly wooded forests — may be an attraction itself, the reservoir also allows for a number of activities on its waters. Paddle over the cool water, take a dip to cool off, or set your rods to catch species like trout, catfish, bluegill, and crappie. Kayak rentals are available, and a watercraft launch fee of $7 per day (as of this writing) is levied at the park. If you've got a bigger boat, note that the lake is not open to motorized vessels (although electric motors are permitted).

On dry land, visitors have their pick of trails, with most looping around the lake itself. "The hiking trails at this park are so lush and beautiful! The color green truly takes on a whole new meaning here!" writes one Google reviewer. The lush paths offer lots of shade but also mosquitoes and muddiness, so pack bug repellent and sturdy hiking boots before rambling into the wilderness here.

For something beginner-friendly, try hiking the 2.7-mile Battle Ground Loop Trail through dense forests with multiple vantage points to admire the lake. Overall, the path is rated 4.4 stars on AllTrails and is marked as easy due to minimal elevation changes. "Nice, quiet, easy trail. The woods are great and include some big old trees," writes one hiker. If you're up for something more challenging, traverse the Lake Parimeter Trail, another 2.7-mile looped path rated 4.5 on AllTrails. It's a moderate hike that switchbacks around the periphery of the preserve through old-growth forests. It's also open for horseback riders and bikers.