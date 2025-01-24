Situated Between Seattle And Spokane Is A Magnificently Scenic Waterfall Taller Than Niagara

Surrounded by towering pines and the roar of waterfalls, it's hard to imagine that you're close to the most highly populated city in Washington State and only a short day trip away from its runner-up. Just forty minutes from the vibrant soul of Seattle, Pike Street Market, is a stunning double waterfall called Snoqualmie Falls, which cascades down a staggering 268 feet into the river below making it twice as high as New York's Niagra Falls. You may recognize these two streams of water joining into one from the opening of David Lynch's cult classic TV show "Twin Peaks," but you should know that the falls could look a little different if you go when there's been a lot of rain — and the Seattle area is known for its rain. The more precipitation there is, the more streams of water will be rushing over the cliffside, and it will be particularly thunderous, too.

After Mount Rainier, aka the Crown of the Pacific Northwest, this is the most popular natural destination in the state, and it has been so for people who live in the region for a very long time. When settlers first came to the area, they would hike up the sides, daring each other to lean out over the falls, but these waterfalls were a beloved place before they ever crossed the Mississippi. They were named after the moon by the Snoqualmie people, who made their homes in the valley and believed it to be the place where humankind was born, or the spot where the beaver climbed into the sky to bring forests and flame to the Earth.